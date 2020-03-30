WORDPRESS SUPPORT SERVICE NOW PROVIDES WORDPRESS MAINTENANCE SERVICES & WORDPRESS CARE PLANS

Industry leading WordPress Care Plans & Maintenance from ThriveWP

UK, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThriveWP offers a WordPress support service; they take all the technical jargon and confusion out of the equation by managing it all for you. Whether you are an individual blogger, small business or corporation, their WordPress Care Plans will have you covered.Aside from WordPress support, ThriveWP provides a bespoke WordPress maintenance service. The upkeep of your site is an essential and often overlooked part of the running of a WordPress driven website. WordPress websites need regular maintenance and excellent security to ensure they run well.More About ThriveWPThriveWP specialises in proactively managing WordPress maintenance. Helping avoid data loss, hacking, and improve website performance with speed optimisations. They run daily or real-time cloud backups, regular site speed tests, security scans, malware scanning, WordPress security audits, malware removal, uptime monitoring, WordPress support and content updates.Services and benefitsThriveWP can offer you the following services and benefits:* WordPress Maintenance* Hosting* Monthly WordPress tweaks* Daily cloud backups* WordPress site review* Integrated plugins* SEO optimisation* Bug fixes* Speed improvements* Fast UK web hosting* Spam prevention* Hack prevention and fixes* 24/7 monitoringThey offer three plans starting at £27 per month through to £57 per month. With every package, you get a client report sent to you each month which outlines all the work they do on your site month to month. You get 24/7 security monitoring, malware scanning, daily backups saved in two locations. Plugin, theme and WordPress core updates and much more! Think of ThriveWP as your very own website manager; they will look after your website while you focus on your business. Don’t waste time worrying at the end of a day how to fix your site or manage an update without breaking anything, ThriveWP do it for you!



