Lindsay Jordan of Write On Fundraising nominated for The Most Admired CEO award

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Jordan, CEO of a highly-acclaimed non-profit fundraising company Write On Fundraising, along with 23 other CEOs, will be honored on April 27th, 2020. The Journal Record’s 11th annual ‘Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs & Financial Stewardship Awards’ event will take place at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.Recognizing high achieving and well-respected CEOs and CFOs in the state of Oklahoma, the honorees for this year face steep competition from an impressive group of shortlisted candidates. Winners of Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs & Financial Stewardship Awards is comprised of CEOs and CFOs; to be recognized in three categories – public company, private company, and non-profit. An overall winner will be selected from each category and announced at this year’s event.“In addition to being captains of our most important industries, they are leaders in the state’s philanthropic efforts and architects of economic development.” - Russell Ray, editor of The Journal Record.Winners will be announced on Monday, April 27th, 2020, at an awards ceremony that is due to take place at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Downtown Oklahoma City. Earlier that day, between 2-4 pm, the CEO leadership forum will be taking place at the same venue.About Lindsay Jordan and Write On Fundraising Lindsay Jordan, a Tulsa fundraising veteran, successfully launched Write on Fundraising less than two years ago, in 2018. She has a clear vision, to create fresh fundraising solutions for high-impact non-profits, while setting new national standards for non-profit fundraising and talent development.Since the company began, they have raised (or are currently working on) more than $85 million in campaign funds. Her team of eleven already serves an international client list of more than 25 incredible organizations.Having just undertaken their initial physical expansion to the Oklahoma City market, with a second market expansion in Northwest Arkansas planned for Fall 2020, the business has ambitious plans for a physical footprint in 12 markets throughout the Midwest in the next five years.As a natural innovator, driven by both passion and purpose, Lindsay founded philanthrOK, the state’s only incubator designed specifically for non-profits. This innovative incubator propels non-profits and social entrepreneurs in the start-up and restart stages of organizational development. In partnership with TulsaTech, Lindsay developed a nine-week curriculum that helps community leaders explore the viability of their non-profit or social enterprise concept. It also arms them with the information and hard skills they need to effectively launch and begin creating impact in their communities.The program culminates with a pitch to notable philanthropists and has been frequently referred to as the “Shark Tank for non-profits.”“I am immensely proud of not only the innovative program we have been able to build in response to a (largely ignored) flood of market need, but also of the thunderous new talent entering the local philanthropic ecosystem and the lives they will undoubtedly change forever.” – Lindsay Jordan, CEO, Write On Fundraising.To find out more about the story, aims, and progress so far, please take a look at the 2019 Annual Report for philanthrOK.Find The Awards Online:Tickets: www.squadup.com Website: https://journalrecord.com/oklahomas-most-admired-ceos/ Facebook: Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs & Financial Stewardship Awards



