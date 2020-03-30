Joshua Kodner, an appraisal and auction boutique based in Dania Beach, Florida.

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction House Offers Option to Stay Home and Bid with Online Auctions Joshua Kodner , an appraisal and auction boutique based in Dania Beach, Florida, offers online auction opportunities to purchase carefully-curated art properties, gems, jewelry, and antiques.The online platform offered by the auction house is an ideal solution for those that live around the world with their eye on a specific piece or those looking to enjoy an auction from the comfort of their own home during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19.While Joshua Kodner hosts very large gallery auctions, they also provide convenient ways to participate from outside of Dania Beach so that their client base can place winning bids on an antique or jewelry item from home.The Auction House Shares The Logistics of Bidding OnlineThe auction house shared a guide for online bidding noting the differences between live auctions and online opportunities and a guide to participating. True online auctions from legitimate bidding houses like Joshua Kodner will still have an auctioneer. They will also have escrow services to handle the transactions between sellers and buyers and prevent fraud.On the surface, online auctions are very similar to conventional auctions which might make them a fun thing to participate in to pass the time if you are in quarantine or staying home more. Participants will bid against others for a given item and the highest bid will be the winner in the end. They will then buy the item using a preferred payment method.The auction house also shared the differences with online auctions. Participants must register at any given site to track items they bid on or sell. When joining the auction, the site will determine what is needed to become the top bidder, and participants can either enter this number or choose their own bid. This process will be repeated until the item is sold to the final bidder.Items You can Bid on at an Online AuctionAn online auction from Joshua Kodner may feature unique items including the following:● Fine Jewelry● Watches● Antique Paintings● Chinese Works of Art● Lalique● Bronze Art● Sculptures● Furniture● Diamonds● Gold● Sterling SilverInterested bidders can contact the auction house to learn more about specific items coming up for auction.Contact Joshua KodnerIt is possible to participate in gallery auctions from anywhere in the world with absentee bidding, online bidding, or phone bidding. For more information about upcoming online auctions from Joshua Kodner, contact the gallery.Joshua Kodner(561) 703-1043joshuajkodner@gmail.comAbout Joshua KodnerJoshua Kodner is a gemologist, certified appraiser, and licensed auctioneer that serves Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and the globe. The Kodner family has offered a tradition of excellence in the world of gems, antiques, and auctions since first entering the business in the 1940s. Joshua Kodner provides unmatched knowledge and expertise in numerous specialty areas related to gemstones, fine jewelry, fine art properties, and vintage and luxury vehicles. They stay on the latest trends with virtual auction technology and offer the chance to conveniently buy and sell at online auctions from anywhere.



