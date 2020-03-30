Goldstein Research report forecast that Global Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2024 to reach USD 346.3 billion by 2024

Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 2024 – by Goldstein Research

Goldstein Research report forecast that Global Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2024 to reach USD 346.3 billion by 2024

According to the Goldstein Research report “Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 2024”,the Global Electric Vehicle Market is estimated to reach USD 346.3 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2024.

In each of the countries survey , a significant portion of consumers said that they would either be a first mover in the adoption of an electric vehicle or at least might be willing to consider purchasing an electric vehicle. China and India led the world with those considering themselves potential first movers at 50 percent and 59 percent respectively. This was a dramatic contrast to the potential first movers in Japan (4 percent), France (5 percent), Belgium (7 percent), and Germany (9 percent).

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

The OEMs included Tesla which is aiming to deploy around 1 million electric cars by 2020 and Volkswagen also unveiled the plans for a significant shift towards the production electric vehicles and announced to enter around 30 electric models in the market by 2025.

But the lack of awareness among people of developing countries and lack of government initiatives to provide better policies and infrastructure for the adoption of electric vehicles hinders the global electric passenger vehicles market.

Covered in this Global Electric Vehicle Market Report are

“Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Global Electric Vehicle Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis Global Electric Vehicle Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this Global Electric Vehicle Market report are:

o Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

o Pioneer Corporation

o Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

o Toyota Motor Corporation

o Tesla Motors, Inc.

o Ford Motor Company

o Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

o General Motors

o Daimler AG

o Volkswagen AG

o BYD Company Motors

o Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

o Geely Group

o Polaris

o Ingersoll Rand

o Groupe Psa

Further, Global Electric Vehicle Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Global Electric Vehicle Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

