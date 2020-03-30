United Sates (US) Bicycle Industry Outlook 2025 – by Goldstein Research

Goldstein Research report forecast that United States Bicycle Industry Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2025

From hand-crafted boutique brands to high-volume manufacturing and assembly, dedicated U.S. bicycle makers are restoring bike production to the U.S. A confluence of factors including rising offshore costs, the benefits of a “local for local” business strategy, the growing popularity of bikes in expanding urban areas and patriotism are giving rise to new opportunities for an “old” mode of transportation.

• Giant

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• Scott Sports SA

• Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

• Bianchi

• Cicli Pinarello S.p.A.

• Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l.

• Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

• GT Bike

• Merida Bicycle

• Santa Cruz Bicycles

• Schwinn

• Piaggio & Co. SpA

• Atala spa

• Accell Group

• Canyon bicycles

