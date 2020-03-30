UAE Red Meat Market Outlook 2025 – by Goldstein Research

Goldstein Research report forecast that UAE Red Meat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025

According to the Goldstein Research report “UAE Red Meat Market Market Outlook 2025”,the UAE Red Meat Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025

UAE economic growth is strongly impacted by external factors, such as oil prices and conflict, but increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, westernization, a young population and large expatriate population are key growth drivers for red meat demand. In UAE, the supply of red meat is met by the imports, primarily from Australia. Imported the bulk of Australian product goes into both retail and foodservice industry, with a smaller proportion going into processing.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

Growth in personal disposable income and the rise in consumer awareness towards spending on Red Meat tends to be the major driving factor of the market. Although young generation have limited purchasing power, but due to the fact that they are more enlightened towards fashion & Red Meat, over the forecast period this population would have high purchasing power and will be the target segment of each company.

Covered in this UAE Red Meat Market Report are

“UAE Red Meat Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the UAE Red Meat Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of UAE Red Meat Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this UAE Red Meat Market report are:

Sidco Foods Trading LLC

Sunimpex

Elfab Co LLC

Siam Trading Company LLC

Kibsons International LLC

Horeca Trade

Further, UAE Red Meat Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The UAE Red Meat Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

