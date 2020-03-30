Global Surveillance Storage Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2024 to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2024

According to the Goldstein Research report “Global Surveillance Storage Device Market Outlook 2024”,the Global Surveillance Storage Device Market is estimated to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2024.

Surveillance storage phenomenon is currently taking place in the world market for video surveillance solutions, where the wider trends of digitization and IP-enablement are just now reaching critical mass. This has caused robust growth in recent years. . Middle East and Africa followed by Asia-Pacific have great opportunities in this market with highest percentage of CAGR. A number of factors such as developing economies with increasing adoption of surveillance systems are creating positive impact on the growth of the surveillance storage market.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

With the increase in cargo traffic and overall space crunch, efficiency has become a major factor in determining business growth and profitability. Huge spending on ports infrastructure and a surge in e-commerce are among factors that are leading to an increase in containerization and palletisation. Rental – on a Splendid Growth Path: Rental forklift market is growing at a spectacular rate. Earlier the rental market was mostly dominated by small players; who used their fleets to meet peak loads in various capacities.

Lack a formal system to track the time, place, and cause of the impacts, you might be relying on your drivers to report the information. Lack of knowledge of implementation of sensor and tracking technologies to reduce impacts to a bare minimum.

Covered in this Global Surveillance Storage Device Market Report are

“Global Surveillance Storage Device Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of Global Surveillance Storage Device Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of Global Surveillance Storage Device Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this Global Surveillance Storage Device Market report are:

Huawei Technologies Co.

Seagate Technology LLC

Rasilient, Veracity

Western Digital Corporation Coraid

HGST Inc

Hitachi

March Networks

Pelco (Schneider Electric)

Pivot3

Further, Global Surveillance Storage Device Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Global Surveillance Storage Device Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

