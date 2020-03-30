HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Lake Murray

Local business professional Kenneth (Ken) Gray brings established home inspection brand to the region

LEXINGTON, SC, USA, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in the Lake Murray region. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. This franchise is owned by U.S. Navy veteran and successful business leader Kenneth (Ken) Gray.Ken brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. A former vice president of a marine engineering firm, he’s a proven manager and team leader with 35-plus years of design, testing, operation, and maintenance of structural, mechanical, electrical and electronic systems and equipment, including 17 years of project and program management experience.During his 20 years in active duty in the Navy, he was responsible for the operation, maintenance, and testing of naval nuclear reactor and propulsion plant equipment and auxiliaries aboard submarines and non-nuclear propulsion systems and auxiliary systems aboard surface ships.While searching for a new professional adventure, Ken discovered the HouseMaster franchise concept and realized it was the perfect fit for him. It allowed him to own his own business, use his skill sets, directly help people on a daily basis and not be tied to a physical office. Essentially, HouseMaster checked all of his boxes and he soon acquired his territory.In his new role as a HouseMaster owner-operator, he draws on that deep engineering experience in a very demanding field where quality assurance, inspection and testing is the key to ship’s survivability.“I’m used to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure contracts execution and customer expectations are met,” Ken said. “I feel the HouseMaster system goes beyond the inspection processes and helps the buyer transform the house they purchase into a home.”Ken’s office covers South Carolina’s capital of Columbia and Lake Murray. Specific areas include but are not limited to: Columbia, Lexington, Irmo, Blythewood, Forest Acres, West Columbia, Chapin, Gilbert and Batesburg.HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional, thorough and impartial inspection of a house using the latest industry standards and best practices. The inspection will include evaluation of visible and readly accessible areas of the home. The inspection will include evaluation of the major elements of a home. Major elemrnts of the home include: grounds and appurtenances; roofing/guttering/other roof components; home exteriors; garage/carport; electrical, basement/crawl space/slab; plumbing; heating; cooling; attic; general interiors and kitchen/appliances. HouseMaster will provide a clear and concise report detailing the current condition of the house being inspected; enabling potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled that Ken joined our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “He brings a great deal of experience to the table and dedication to growing his business. His background in leadership, engineering and years of dedication serving in the Navy provide him with the tools and mindset to really grow his business.”For more information, contact Kenneth Gray at ken.gray@housemaster.com or 842-415-6902.###About HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



