NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Agriculture Market Outlook 2024 – by Goldstein Research

According to the Goldstein Research report “Global Smart agriculture Market Outlook 2024”,the Global Smart agriculture Market is estimated to reach USD 18 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 28.28% through 2024.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

Climatic changes directly impacts the agricultural production. In past few years U.S. and Australia region experienced in the decline in agricultural productivity due to extreme heat in the region. IoT (internet of things) -based solutions will help in weather monitoring which will eventually increase crop yield. However, High cost of IoT based solutions for farming is a major concern for farmers majorly in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. Huge initial investment in digital farming technology is a key factor which is hindering the growth of global smart agriculture market

Covered in this Global Smart agriculture Market Report are

“Global Smart agriculture Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Global Smart agriculture Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of Global Smart agriculture Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this Global Smart agriculture Market report are:

• AGCO Corporation

• Deere & Company

• Leica Geosystems

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• AgJunction Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Hexagon AB

Further, Global Smart agriculture Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Smart agriculture Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

