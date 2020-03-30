Smart Mirror Market Is Expected to Grow $4.11 Billion by 2025, at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of smart mirrors in the automotive sector, increase in demand for connected device, and transition of digital stores in the retail industry propel the growth of the global smart mirror market. The hardware segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018. On the other hand, the region across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart mirror market was estimated at $1.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $4.11 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing adoption of smart mirrors in the automotive sector, rise in demand for connected device, and transition of digital stores in the retail industry fuel the growth of the global smart mirror market. On the other hand, high initial cost ad security of private information. However, increase in adoption of smart homes coupled with advances in industry 4.0 is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/195

The automotive segment to maintain its dominance till 2025-

Based on end-user, the automotive segment accounted for 85% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. The residential segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.7% through 2018–2025.

The hardware segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is predicted to retain its lion’s share during the study period. Simultaneously, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2025.

Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe held the major share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the LAMEA region would register the fastest CAGR of 15.0% throughout the forecast period.

Enquire for Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/195

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global smart mirror market report include Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Murakami Kaimeido, Ficosa, Dension, Japan Display Inc., Perseus Mirrors, Electric Mirror, Seura, and Samsung Electronics. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Global Smart Lighting Market Expected to Reach $38.68 Billion by 2026

Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $8.97 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.