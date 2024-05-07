Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 96, representing 62.28% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee Vote type Voted %
Mark Learmonth For 9,330,854 98.51%
  Against 141,224 1.49%
  Abstain 2,482,399 -
John Kelly For 9,290,256 85.50%
  Against 1,575,012 14.50%
  Abstain 1,089,209 -
Johan Holtzhausen For 10,754,750 90.11%
  Against 1,179,923 9.89%
  Abstain 19,804 -
Nick Clarke For 11,824,420 99.08%
  Against 109,952 0.92%
  Abstain 20,105 -
Geralda Wildschutt For 11,813,872 99.00%
  Against 119,291 1.00%
  Abstain 21,314 -
Gordon Wylie For 11,882,046 99.57%
  Against 51,831 0.43%
  Abstain 20,600 -
Victor Gapare For 11,815,125 99.00%
  Against 118,953 1.00%
  Abstain 20,399 -
Tariro Gadzikwa For 11,906,355 99.78%
  Against 26,548 0.22%
  Abstain 21,574 -


Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
  • Mr. Holtzhausen, Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt and Ms. Gadzikwa were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2024 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
  
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
  
Scott Mathieson
Matt Hogg		 Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
  
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent		 Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
  
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
  
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
  
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

 


