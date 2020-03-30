There were 317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,565 in the last 365 days.

Statement on the Passing of Senator Coburn

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Anne Di Gregory
March 30, 2020 communications@menshealthnetwork.org
(202) 543-6461 ext. 101

Statement on the Passing of Senator Tom Coburn

WASHINGTON - Men’s Health Network (MHN) wishes to acknowledge with sadness the recent passing of Senator Tom Coburn (R-Oklahoma) following a long and brave battle with cancer. Sen. Coburn, during his long and accomplished tenure representing the Great State of Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, distinguished himself as a strong proponent of fiscal responsibility.

As a physician, he also was eloquent, tireless and effective in his efforts and advocacy to ensure that patients received the health care they needed, and deserved.

"Senator Coburn's skill and dedication will be missed by all Americans, particularly by his fellow healthcare professionals. The boys, men, and families of America have lost a strong advocate," said Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni, Jr., Senior Science Advisor, Men's Health Network.

On behalf of MHN’s staff, volunteers, and advisors we pass along our thanks to this wonderful American Statesman as well as our sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Men's Health Network

Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com

Anne Di Gregory
Men's Health Network
+ +1 703-635-9416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.