Statement on the Passing of Senator Coburn

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECONTACT: Anne Di GregoryMarch 30, 2020 communications@menshealthnetwork.org(202) 543-6461 ext. 101Statement on the Passing of Senator Tom CoburnWASHINGTON - Men’s Health Network (MHN) wishes to acknowledge with sadness the recent passing of Senator Tom Coburn (R-Oklahoma) following a long and brave battle with cancer. Sen. Coburn, during his long and accomplished tenure representing the Great State of Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, distinguished himself as a strong proponent of fiscal responsibility.As a physician, he also was eloquent, tireless and effective in his efforts and advocacy to ensure that patients received the health care they needed, and deserved."Senator Coburn's skill and dedication will be missed by all Americans, particularly by his fellow healthcare professionals. The boys, men, and families of America have lost a strong advocate," said Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni, Jr., Senior Science Advisor, Men's Health Network.On behalf of MHN’s staff, volunteers, and advisors we pass along our thanks to this wonderful American Statesman as well as our sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.Men's Health NetworkMen's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.