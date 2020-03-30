POLIN INTRODUCES SPLASH COURSE

SplashCourse1 Splash Course2 Splash Course3

KOCAELI, TURKEY, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin is proud to announce its new product that is a team building activity that challenges personal development with high and/or low elements: Splash Course.

Polin has the ability to complete a wide range of attraction projects to fit amusement park needs all over the world. Using theses advanced engineering skills and lots of creativity, Polin offers the industry's most innovative, intense and dynamic products, wet and dry, large or small, for every member of the family.

As we know, the most efficient and permanent method of learning is with hands-on experience. Splash Courses are playground areas suitable for everyone of all ages where they experience excitement, adrenaline and a sense of achievement of the utmost level in a challenging environment. Splash Courses offer physical, intellectual and psychological challenges that allow participants to improve their skills such as strategy-setting, courage, communication, self-trust, ability to overcome difficulties, hand skills, resilience, problem-solving, learning self limits, competitiveness, ability to assume risks, ability to work under high stress and focusing, and help to overcome acrophobia while fostering an environment of friendliness and cooperation. Splash Courses can be incorporated into a variety of indoor and outdoor locations.

Splash Courses are ideal for adventure and entertainment parks, also called amusement parks, which have been evolving fast recently. These playgrounds involve one or more game event, support system, and safety and security system. Unlike rope couses that have limited access and require supervision, Splash Courses offer various levels of height and difficulty that is appealing to individuals of all ages.

From small rides to major amusement park projects, with Polin's team-approach, Polin ensures every project is completed on time. Polin uses a multi-disciplinary method which makes it possible to offer flexible solutions. Their experienced team designs the most sophisticated ride types, works carefully with the unqiue characteristics of each project, maximizes the site potential, finds the most optimal solutions for issues and ensures the success of every project.

Polin Attractions installed its first Splash Course at ''Palomaqua'' in Antalya, Turkey.

More on Palomaqua

The Finesse and Orenda are new hotels on the east side of Side of Paloma Hotels Group. They share Palomaqua, which is the largest and most diverse water park of the region. The spectacular Palomaqua consists of 12 slides, 7 dedicated kids slides and splash courses that provide endless fun for the entire family wishing to discover something new and exciting at every corner.

Fore more info, visit https://www.palomahotels.com/tr/sayfa/palomaqua

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,000 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Splash Course at Paloma Finesse Resort Hotel, Antalya, Turkey - Polin Attractions



