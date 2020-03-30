Infinite MLM Software Extended Service with API Integration

Infinite Open Source Solutions are glad to announce the Infinite MLM Software release version V11.0 after the successful accomplishment of IMS version V10.0.

CALICUT, KERALA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite MLM Software extended its service with API (Application Programming Interface) integration to provide solutions or interface to interact with other applications more effectively.

iOSS (Infinite Open Source Solutions LLP) is a leading and ISO 27001:2013 certified Indian software development firm. It extends its service with API integration to enhance the overall collaboration and business productivity

The important benefits of API Integration

1. Attracts more customers to the MLM software

API offers unlimited data search from various sources and attracts more potential customers to MLM software.

2. Flexible and convenient

Flexible and convenient for the customers to connect with the database of product information and makes the product sale easier for the MLM business.

3. Fully customized

Assists in customizing the websites as per the requirements of the customer.

4. Cost-effective

As it enhances the product sale and marketing, it is cost-effective for MLM business.

5. Enhances functionalities and filtering options

New objects and API's added to enhance the functionalities and the filtering options of the MLM software more effectively

6. Stable and compatible

Stable with different platforms and compatible to implement any new strategies and thus streamline all the new implementations.

7. Enhances Automation, Collaboration, Customer Satisfaction

Enhances the automation process involved and improves overall collaboration with other applications, customer satisfaction.

The important list of API's in Infinite MLM Software

• Get access token

• Get / Update/ Upload Personal Information, E-wallet balance, package details

• Get Membership package/ Signup fee/ Purchase package

• Change/Forgot Password/ Transaction Password

• Add/Remove product to/from cart

• Add/Remove shipping address

• Purchase using e-wallet/e-pin

• Order complete

• Get/Set Shipping address

• Cart Checkout

The methods used for the above list of API's are documented under API documentation for further reference



