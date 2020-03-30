Infinite MLM Software Extended Service with API Integration
Infinite Open Source Solutions are glad to announce the Infinite MLM Software release version V11.0 after the successful accomplishment of IMS version V10.0.
CALICUT, KERALA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite MLM Software extended its service with API (Application Programming Interface) integration to provide solutions or interface to interact with other applications more effectively.
iOSS (Infinite Open Source Solutions LLP) is a leading and ISO 27001:2013 certified Indian software development firm. It extends its service with API integration to enhance the overall collaboration and business productivity
The important benefits of API Integration
1. Attracts more customers to the MLM software
API offers unlimited data search from various sources and attracts more potential customers to MLM software.
2. Flexible and convenient
Flexible and convenient for the customers to connect with the database of product information and makes the product sale easier for the MLM business.
3. Fully customized
Assists in customizing the websites as per the requirements of the customer.
4. Cost-effective
As it enhances the product sale and marketing, it is cost-effective for MLM business.
5. Enhances functionalities and filtering options
New objects and API's added to enhance the functionalities and the filtering options of the MLM software more effectively
6. Stable and compatible
Stable with different platforms and compatible to implement any new strategies and thus streamline all the new implementations.
7. Enhances Automation, Collaboration, Customer Satisfaction
Enhances the automation process involved and improves overall collaboration with other applications, customer satisfaction.
The important list of API's in Infinite MLM Software
• Get access token
• Get / Update/ Upload Personal Information, E-wallet balance, package details
• Get Membership package/ Signup fee/ Purchase package
• Change/Forgot Password/ Transaction Password
• Add/Remove product to/from cart
• Add/Remove shipping address
• Purchase using e-wallet/e-pin
• Order complete
• Get/Set Shipping address
• Cart Checkout
The methods used for the above list of API's are documented under API documentation for further reference
