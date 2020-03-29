Viva! The Woodlands Magazine Recognizes Santiago Gonzalez Abreu with the 2020 Travel Industry Decade Achievement Award

Viva! The Woodlands Magazine recognizes Santiago Gonzalez Abreu for his outstanding contribution in the development of tourism destinations in Latin America.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Industry Excellence Awards is a yearly recognition made by Viva! The Woodlands Magazine at Latin America's most important tourism event, Tianguis Turistico . Since this year's event was postponed due to COVID-19, Viva! The Woodlands Magazine would like to make a public recognition of this year's recipients and their outstanding contributions to the tourism industry.Categories and 2020 Award Recipients:2020 Decade Achievement Award: Santiago Gonzalez AbreuBest Hotel Group: La Coleccion - Rodrigo Gonzalez OvalleBest Travel Agency: Sustenta Travel - Jose Antonio Sosa GuzmanBest Tour Operator: Viajes Premiere - Jorge HernandezBest Destination: Jalisco - Rocio Lancaster-JonesBest Tourism Campaign: 'Viaja' with Fiesta Americana by La Coleccion - Rodrigo Gonzalez OvalleThe Editor in Chief of Viva! Heidi Herfurth described this year’s 2020 Decade Achievement Award recipient Santiago Gonzalez Abreu as "one of the finest examples of leadership, innovation and successful tourism professionals." Like Mrs. Herfurth, the people that know Mr. Gonzalez Abreu's work can attest to the fact that if you want to have a successful ROI, he is the best person to have onboard.This past decade, the travel industry has evolved in to a digital-lead space in which consumers obtain their travel inspiration in non-endemic platforms and then travel professionals are expected to fulfill picture perfect travel experiences; Mr. Gonzalez Abreu has been able to deliver on the picture-perfect expectations and more. The reason why Mr. Gonzalez Abreu is the recipient of the Decade Achievement Award is because through his work, destinations such as San Luis Potosi, Yucatan, El Salvador and others have grown substantially as well as sustainably becoming top-of-mind destinations for tourists around the world. The increase in touristic infrastructure investment, visitor spend and touristic products in the destinations Mr. Gonzalez Abreu has worked with is unprecedented; most destinations had been reporting continued growth in international visitor arrivals until the COVID-19 crisis.The Best Hotel Group Award and Best Tourism Campaign Award of 2020 recipient is La Coleccion. We have asked Mr. Rodrigo Gonzalez Ovalle who is the Marketing Director of the company, to receive this award since he is considered one of the most vibrant marketeers within the tourism industry. His passion accompanied by his unparalleled fresh ideas make him the perfect person to hand this award to. In the past years Mr. Gonzalez Ovalle's campaign 'Viaja' has become one of the most beloved through its TV, on-line and social media iterations.Sustenta Travel's owner and CEO Jose Antonio Sosa Guzman has proven that travel agents are not only relevant, they are required in order to have an outstanding travel experience. His Mexico City based travel agency has become one of the most sought out in Mexico due to the attention to detail and the creatively crafted itineraries for school groups and family travel.Viajes Premiere is considered this year's Best Tour Operator due to the quality and diversity of their tours. Their tour selection for Mexico City is one of the best in the industry and reflects the decades of professionalism Mr. Jorge Hernandez, the company's CEO, has dedicated to build this internationally renowned tour operator.This year’s best destination is for Jalisco, which is one of Mexico's most iconic destinations everyone thought they knew but have been pleasantly surprised to find that there is much more to discover. Miss. Rocio Lancaster-Jones who is the undersecretary of Tourism for the State is one of the rising stars of the Latin American tourism scene and is proving that a well-positioned destination can always evolve its portfolio to develop new niche travelers.Viva! The Woodlands Magazine looks forward to celebrating this year’s recipients during Tianguis Turistico in the City of Merida, Yucatan from September 19 - 22, 2020.



