Phil Moser’s “Free and Fearless” Becomes A Source of Inspiration during this Pandemic

Father completes late daughter’s bucket list in her honor and to raise awareness of rare and incurable disease.

HAMILTON, INDIANA , UNITED STATES , March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Phil Moser’s book provides an inspirational love store between father and daughter and inspires him to complete his late daughter’s bucket list and then writes “Free and Fearless” to inspire others with the same inspiration he received for 32 years. Highly powerful and personal his story is about how a father and daughter bond can be forever. Moser details his close relationship with Brittany from an early age until her passing at age 32. Brittany’s adventurous life takes you on many ups and downs and leaves you wanting more. Moser adds “I want the reader of this book to laugh, cry, and be inspired. But mostly I want to take the reader on a adventure of a lifetime to help put our everyday problems in their proper perspective.”Moser adds; “ I am writing this book to tell our story, of how Brittany’s short life truly made a difference to e and many others. She taught us- How precious the one life we have is and how we can affect the people around us.-How keeping an open mind and a positive attitude can inspire us to do things we never thought possible-How to move out of what makes us comfortable and into a challenging existence which can turn every day into an exciting gift to be explored-How not to be controlled by fear, but to use our untouched abilities to seek unique, positive, and inspiring adventures we could never have imagined-To embrace change as a natural part of life. To enjoy every moment because there is no guarantees in this world-And finally, we won’t be remembered by our things or our savings, but how we made people feel when we interacted with themMoser also adds that $1 for every book sold goes the NADF(National Adrenal Disease Foundation) to support and bring awareness to Addison’s disease.



