Pikolo Systems and Vela Announce Technology Partnership

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pikolo Data Systems, the leading provider of broadcast operations management workflows, today announced a technology partnership with Vela Research, a leading provider of compliance monitoring, logging, and multi-viewer systems. The new partnership integrates Pikolo’s ITracker ™ broadcast operations management workflow with Vela’s Encompass software.Pikolo ITracker is the #1 rated broadcast incident tracking and discrepancy reporting solution , helping organizations standardize, document, and distribute operational data increasing staff engagement. ITracker’s dashboards help managers visualize trends resulting in business process improvements.Vela’s Encompass, Luna and Luna+ are the #1 Volicon-replacement solutions enabling broadcast television stations and other media companies to fully meet their regulatory and advertiser compliance requirements, and enhance their news, advertising sales and management workflows.This new integration creates bi-directional communication between ITracker and Encompass that benefits users, enabling engineering, operations, newsroom, ad sales, OTT and management staff to more precisely and effectively link and view compliance, ads, alerts and other related exceptions and events to the underlying linear programming. Traffic, supervisors and any authorized user can playback low-res proxies while viewing incidents.Additionally, Encompass alerts are automatically entered into ITracker thereby increasing accuracy and efficiency.Vernon Omegah, Pikolo VP of Technology stated, “Pikolo is committed to providing leading edge solutions to meet our clients’ needs. The workflow benefits garnered from this integration will lead to improved operational efficiency, increased information availability and human resource cost savings.”Ken Rubin, Vela’s Vice President of World Wide Sales added, “we are delighted to integrate ITracker into Vela’s Encompass, Luna and Luna+, which have been adopted by 400 TV stations and media companies over the past year. This integration further enhances the value of Vela’s industry-leading solution for those Vela customers using Pikolo ITracker.”ITracker supports simultaneous communication with any number of Vela systems allowing centralized documentation and content viewing.# # #About Pikolo Data Systems, Inc.Pikolo is an innovative software company pioneering best-in-class, client-centric solutions for managing, sharing and distributing business data. Since 2002, Pikolo has been providing solutions that empower our clients by digitizing workflows to create efficiency and accountability. Coupled with real-time data analytics our solutions provide clients the ability to globalize standard operating procedures and implement operational process improvements.For more information please visit http://www.itrackerweb.com About VelaTwenty-six year-old, Emmy-award winning Vela is the fastest-growing provider of smart logger systems, receiving the Compliance Monitoring & Logging Product-of-the-Year award at NAB-2019, and Best-of-Show awards at NAB-2019 and IBC-2019.Luna/Luna+ are Vela’s feature-rich but affordable multiviewers that capture proxies 24x7 with monitoring, alerting, logging, Transport Stream analytics, and air-check/ad-verification.Vela Encompass with unique GPU-integration, extends the benefits to News and Sales with original quality capture for repurposing to air or OTT, ratings graphs with video, and competitor commercial identification and analysis to produce an ROI via prioritized lead lists for sales.For more information please visit http://www.vela.com/encompass.html



