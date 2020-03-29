USVICares #StaySafe #StayHealthy

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the U.S. Virgin IslandsFor more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram ( @visitusvi) and become a fan on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI ). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel - including on-line check-in - making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easier than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, a passport is required for all but U.S. citizens.ENDSContacts:Alani Henneman-Todman, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism +1 340 774-8784ahenneman@usvitourism.vi

