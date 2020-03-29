Life is Yours to Win - It All Happens in the Mind

Open your Life Path

The cycle of nature is a piece of clever machinery. Human life is part of this infinite existence that constantly evolves in the interrelations of events.” — Zsa Zsa Tudos AKIA Philosophy

IT ALL HAPPENS IN THE MIND

Although today’s events were clearly foreseen, however, nobody could imagine the vast impact they have already placed on, and continue to affect, the lives of earthlings.

In this trying time keeping the mind fresh and free of further confusion is vital to the much needed mental health.

I am not the first philosopher to observe that the fiercest enemy of mankind is fear. However, not many would take the next step as to figure out the actual origin of this overpowering, omnipresent, life-altering and heart bouncing feeling. Fear is equally in eating or not, walking or not, doing or not, saying or not and having or not. Regardless of the choice one makes, the little devil is always there to doubt the decision. Earthlings have the peculiar idea that making the right decision is vital. However, what they do not comprehend is that every decision one makes is the right one for the given event. The momentary mind-set creates the decision to fit the capabilities of the person. Therefore, every choice one makes is the right one at the time.

Due to the emotions caused by the delicate understanding of happenings, the conscious and the subconscious create filters and gateways through which information comes in and selected.

However, in the genes, earthlings remember. Not only the current one but all the previous lives on Earth and on other planets. There are scientifically proven methods that help in healing and with emotional blockages, such as kinesiology and deep hypnosis, where patients are taken over the bridge, to the past, in an attempt to solve emotional or physical pain of the present. The success of these methods depends on the reading ability of the practitioner, and upon the patient’s openness. It follows the fact that one can only see, whatever one would be able to imagine, therefore, either consciously or subconsciously, understands. This statement might not correspond with the everyday behaviour of the person, for humans put on many layers in order to please others or the imposed requirements of society, workplace and family. In one word, to conquer fear. If a practitioner has problems with seeing past lives on other planets in the physical realm, they will not be able to notice them, and if the patient cannot comprehend the possibility of such life, there is no point in mentioning it.

This understanding is present in the sciences also. A member of this knowledgeable profession learns certain facts about life, past and present, many of them are only assumed or put there for convenience, usually as the starting point. In their work, they apply those criteria regardless, so as to actually narrow the possibilities and the outcome of the discoveries about the past. If you think about it, the past cannot be proven, neither the present, for reality depends on the intelligence and understanding of the person charged with the valuation of certain events. Since the starting point is shaky, due to an ideology, whish or non-proven conclusion, the whole finding will take the turn towards hypothesis rather than real value.

When it comes to mind, there are no general rules to follow. The only fact is given that everything is interrelated. It is the basic and only requirement of the whole universe to exist with Earth and earthlings in it.

This basic contradiction is the root of every confusion, misconception, and misunderstanding in the minds of many.

It is very naïve to think that the mind could be healed by superficial aids such as medication or conventional psychoanalysis. It takes learning, understanding and will power, to get on the path of joyful living. It is time to realize that nothing valuable comes to you without work, for valuable thoughts, understandings and knowledge are hidden. It takes a committed, curious and life-loving earthling to dig for the treasure without being satisfied by the glittery surface.

I have selected 7 good reads for you to ease the solitary confinement or self-isolation we are facing at the moment. They would provide you with great enjoyment, wisdom and above all, help to hang onto your sanity.

