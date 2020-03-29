Caring for Those Who Care for Us! - Join Us In The Parking Lot 8p to 8:15 Flashing Lights On To Say Thank You
We ask you to TURN ON your hazard flashing lights and turn off your headlights. While in your car pray. Pray for those patients who have tested positive, for those awaiting test results, for those lost to the Covid-9 Virus.
This night… please focus your prayers on the first responders. The Doctors, Nurses, Medical Assistants, Nursing Assistants, Therapists, Lab Technicians, Pharmacists, Emergency Medical Technicians, Radiologists, Therapists, Respiratory Therapists, Phlebotomists, Surgical technicians, Physicians Assistants, Psychiatrists, Dieticians, Orderlies, Surgeons, Anesthetists, Pediatricians, Anesthesiologists, MRI Techs, Obstetricians, Administrative Staff, leadership teams, Security Personnel, and more!
"This will go a long way. As you can imagine, my staff’s anxiety is through the roof.” C.E.O. of Poinciana Medical Center – Chris Cosby
About The Way Bible Church A new church plant in Poinciana. We are the closest church to Solivita and the closest church to Poinciana Medical Center. A non-denominational Bible Teaching Christian Church. Our mission is to “Exalt The Savior, Evangelize The Sinner, Encourage The Believer & Equip The Saints”. As a new member of this community, we only had three services before having to close our doors due to the virus. We exist to honor and serve.
