Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Reverend Joseph Lowery

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rev. Joseph Lowery. The ‘Dean’ of the Civil Rights movement and a co-founder and longtime leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Rev. Lowery fought tirelessly for the causes of justice and equality. It was an honor and a privilege to spend time with him over the years in Selma, as we would remember and reflect on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday each year. Our nation is a better place as a result of his advocacy and leadership. With his passing, we all must remain dedicated to carrying on the work his life: of confronting injustice everywhere it exists. I join in sending my deepest sympathies to his family.”