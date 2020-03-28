God, Price Gouging, & YouTuber Mark Rober Inspired Us To Make Our Own Hand Sanitizer To Fight The Spread Of Coronavirus

EFX Sports Hand Sanitizer

Here's the story behind our hand sanitizer. Just trying to be a part of the solution to this crazy, life-altering dilemma we now find ourselves battling.

At that instant, the idea became obvious: Make our own hand sanitizer and give it to the public at highly reduced prices.” — Brian Andrews

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Nutrition Company EFX Sports saw a major need in the marketplace due to consumer injustices caused by price gouging and after seeing a video by famous YouTuber Mark Rober. These things, along with a little nudging from God, moved them to do something to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Brian Andrews, President of EFX Sports said, “This pandemic is easily the most talked about topic in recent history. It dominates the news and the majority of conversations both on and off Social Media. Sadly, events like this also give some people the opportunity to try and take advantage of others.”

EFX Sports is a sports nutrition company that usually produces high-end supplements for athletes and bodybuilders. Even so, they realized they had the means to manufacture something that’s needed now more than ever before: hand sanitizer.

“As soon as this thing started, we noticed how some people were buying up hand sanitizer to try and cash in on everyone’s fear. They know that as supplies diminish something as common as hand sanitizer becomes very valuable”, states Mr. Andrews.

He further shared, “Through prayer, our company’s leadership felt called to help fight Coronavirus, but we didn’t know exactly how. Coincidentally, I happened to see a fantastic video recently posted by YouTuber Mark Rober where he explains how easily germs and viruses are spread between people. He said the key to slowing or stopping the transmission is having clean hands and not touching your face. At that instant, the idea became obvious: Make our own hand sanitizer and give it to the public at highly reduced prices.”

So far, the response has been overwhelming with calls and orders coming from all over the world. As a result, the production of EFX Sports Hand Sanitizer at their facility in Billings, Montana, All American Pharmaceutical, is running at 20 hours per day to meet demand.

For more information contact Brian Andrews via email, briana@efxsports.com, or visit their website at www.efxsports.com.

EFX Sports Hand Sanitizer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.