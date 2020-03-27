Productive Robotics Software Update Enhances Full Line of OB7 Collaborative Robots

The latest software updates for OB7 allow for efficient integration with other equipment and easily accessible status monitoring. OB7 Cobot automates thousands of applications, including packaging, palletizing, machine tending, and more. With 7 axes or degrees of freedom, OB7 is ideal for automating CNC machine tending, packaging, palletizing, plastics injection molding, and many and other manufacturing applications..

More than 50 added features maintain OB7’s position as the smartest, simplest to use and fastest to deploy cobot on the market.

With this new software launch we are setting the technology bar even higher as we maintain OB7’s position as the smartest, simplest to use and easiest to deploy cobot on the market.” — Zac Bogart - President, Productive Robotics

CARPINTERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Robotics , Inc. announced the launch of its updated software for their full line-up of OB7 collaborative robots. The software update enhances OB7’s connectivity, allowing for efficient integration with other equipment and for easily accessible status monitoring.“Productive Robotics has been an innovation leader in collaborative robotics developing next-generation technology to differentiate itself in the market,” said Zac Bogart, president and CEO of Productive Robotics. “With this new software launch we are setting the technology bar even higher as we maintain OB7’s position as the smartest, simplest to use and easiest to deploy cobot on the market.”Key Updates:- The ability for OB7 to directly monitor and control machines it’s working with for fast and easy integration—including instant connection to machines with Rockwell Automation's Ethernet IP, and other compatible controls.- Live online status monitoring- Email and text message alerts for status updates, machine stoppages or issues- Complete interoperability and collaboration with Cognex and other smart camera systems- And more than 30 convenience functions that make OB7 the fastest to deploy cobot available.These software updates further support teams in their ability to easily and quickly set up and operate the OB7 with minimal outside assistance. The monitoring and alert features add value to OB7’s “lights out” operation as well. Businesses using OB7 enjoy even more peace of mind knowing that, even when there are no employees on site, these features allow them to check in and receive notifications if any issues arise.The Santa Barbara, California-based cobot designer and manufacturer has three models on the market —OB7, OB7-Max 8 and OB7-Max 12. All are equipped with the same “no programming”, simple-to-teach intelligence. The user simply shows OB7 how to do the job and OB7 learns, providing customers with complete ease of use.OB7 offers ultimate flexibility thanks to its seventh axis. Like a human arm, seven joints give OB7 the flexibility and dexterity to reach around objects or obstacles where others can’t. Unlike a human arm, each of OB7’s joints can rotate 360 degrees in both directions allowing the cobot to work in more confined workspaces and areas that a six-axis robot can’t reach.Existing OB7 users will receive a digital download of the new software updates. Email support@productiverobotics.com for additional information.About Productive RoboticsProductive Robotics Inc. designs, manufactures and markets collaborative industrial robots and accessories used in diverse manufacturing processes. Its full line-up of OB7 cobots are the simplest, most flexible, easiest and fastest to teach collaborative robots in the market. Through its “no programming” platform, seven-axis 360-degree movable arm and proprietary intellectual property, Productive Robotics’ full line of next-generation cobots offer customers application advantages over the current cobots in the market. To learn more about Productive Robotics visit www.productiverobotics.com or call (805) 244-9300.

Productive Robotics' OB7 Collaborative Robot is the simplest to use cobot that requires no programming.



