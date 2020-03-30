Dissolvable Label Stock From Polykote

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PolyKote is excited to announce that we now have a 3.0 mil Dissolvable label stock on the shelf, ready to slit & ship ! This new semi-stock offering is produced with a dissolvable adhesive.According to John Guzzo, President, “Dissolvable materials are requested more and more due to their unique properties. Not only are dissolvable labels great for the food service and hospitality industries, but they can be used in other applications where label removability/dissolvability is a benefit to the end user. We will continue to expand this program in the future with niche materials that are in line with market trends.”Polykote has master rolls on the shelf, ready to slit to your exact requirements. 45” masters can be custom slit to your needs and will ship in a minimum of five days. Because of the limited shelf life, lead times may be extended, call for up to date times.Polykote formulates and produce custom-designed coated materials utilizing unique adhesives or coatings. We can use your materials only, ours or a combination to come up with a unique product design. We offer short- and long-term coating and converting services. If it was easy, anyone could do it - challenge us. For pricing or more information, please email us or call us at 610.258.1604.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.