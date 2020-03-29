Critical Path to Offer Free Online PR Services to Help Clients Navigate the Coronavirus Crisis

Adrian Lee - Managing Director, Critical Path Critical Path - Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Critical Path to provide Business Continuity and Stakeholder Communications consulting to help clients navigate challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges to all organizations. We are helping our clients navigate through this crisis by providing 1-on-1 access to leading healthcare and crisis management experts.” — Adrian Lee

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30th March, 2020 – Public relations and corporate affairs agency, Critical Path (www.thecriticalpath.co), today announced that they will be offering free communications counsel through a series of webinars to help guide their stable of Southeast Asia clients through the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis.

The first webinar will take place in the first week of April and will be focused on Business Continuity and Stakeholder Communications.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents totally new challenges to every type of organization, whether large or small, private and public sector. The goal of these online interactive sessions is to help our clients navigate through this period of crisis by providing them access to communications, business and health experts that can give them adequate guidance,” shares Adrian Lee, Managing Director, Critical Path.

“For the first webinar, we will be focusing on business continuity and stakeholder communications. In the face of a unique and significant crisis situation like COVID-19, an effective business continuity plan needs to be developed and activated, which then needs to be shared with all important stakeholders,” adds Lee.

For each webinar, Critical Path will engage the services of healthcare, business, technology experts, who will complement the Critical Path communications and crisis management team.

In April, the Critical Path consulting team will join forces with experts from leading Southeast Asian healthcare group, Merial Health, and financial holding and consulting group, Zenith Capital:

- Dr. Ardiansyah Bahar, CEO of Merial Health, will provide details about the COVID-19 pandemic, what to believe and what not to believe, and what business and HR leadership can do to ensure the safety of their employees.

- Zenith Capital and Critical Path consultants will then go through a Business Continuity checklist and also share best practices from their own first-hand experience dealing with and navigating through the coronavirus situation in China and Hong Kong.

“Merial Health is happy to take this opportunity to help organizations gain a better understanding of COVID-19 and the potential impact it may have on their operations. There is a lot of information and misinformation out there and it will be my job to help answer questions and give accurate guidance regarding important first steps and follow-up actions that need to be done to combat this pandemic,” says Dr. Bahar, CEO of Merial Health.

Dr. Bahar adds: “This webinar will help put participants in a better position to keep their business going as best as possible, but most importantly to keep their employees safe.”

About Critical Path

Critical Path is a full-service communications and consulting firm, catering for established global and national brands as well as promising start-ups. In addition to offering integrated communications, custom research and investor relations services, Critical Path also provides funding and market entry support. Critical Path has a presence in Asia, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.thecriticalpath.co



