Seventy Seven Year Old Dreams Up an Air as he Strolls by the Riverside

Krunchie Killeen taking a stroll by the side of the River Tolka Krunchie Killeen as James Joyce Krunhchie Killeen as he appears on the cover of "Someone Else's Poem"

Krunchie Killeen Releases his "River Stroll" Song

DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krunchie Killeen is about to release his recording of his new song “River Stroll,” to Spotify and other streaming services, viz.,iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music, Google Play, Tik Tok, Deezer, Pandora, ClaroMusica, Saavn, TIDAL, iHeartRadio, Napster, Anghami, KKBox, TouchTunes.The Release Date is set for 20 April 2020.The tune came to him as he strolled by the Tolka River in Dublin, Ireland, one breezy morning last August, casually taking videos, with his Huawei mobile phone, as he went.Krunchie is seventy seven years old.After his four mile riverside walk from Finglas Bridge in Glasnevin, Dublin, to Rathborne Village on the Royal Canal, he stopped at Douglas & Kaldi restaurant for lunch. While resting there, he captured, (using the “Perfect Piano” app) the tune that was in his head as he strolled. Later, he amalgamated the tune with the videos he had taken, and uploaded the composition to YouTube as “Tolka Stroll.” The video has enjoyed about 180 views to date.He has now put words to the tune and has recorded the song under the title “River Stroll,” which is the version now to be released.A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from this link: Photographs of Krunchie Killeen “Glossneen” is the name of Krunchie’s record label. The range of recordings so far issued under the “Glosneen” label can be found at: www.Glossneen.blogspot.com These include a selection of poems by famous author, James Joyce, to which Krunchie has put new pop airs, as well as some of Krunchie's original compositions, some songs “From the Irish,” i.e., inspired by works in the Irish language, and some comic songs and outrageous poems from Krunchie's two books, titled “Outrageous Poems” and “Someone Else’s Poem.”Krunchie began uploading songs to Spotify in February of this year when he felt he needed to start a new “enterprise.” He had just acquired beginner’s skill with some software packages that have become available in recent years, including Movavi (video editing), Sibelius (music composition) and MixPad (music studio), as well as a record distribution service, Distrokid.While he has never been a professional performer, Krunchie has been playing and singing for fun with the ephemeral Invincibles (of Dublin) for about 17 years (and before that The Chancers) as well as reciting his outrageous poems for 60 years. His current weekly lunch-hour concert/ sing-song in Clareville Day Centre is suspended because of the Corona virus. Some years ago, he put on a straw boater hat, Joyce-style glasses and dickey bow, for a celebration of Bloomsday. People said he looked very like James Joyce, so he repeats the impersonation every year.Krunchie’s biography can be viewed on: www.KrunchieKilleen.blogspot.com Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com

River Stroll



