PandemiCam - Our greatest chance yet to detect, monitor and beat COVID-19

Pandemican Spinview Global Limited VR Media Tech

In seconds, PandemiCam can, using a proven successful matrix of sensors, identify a wide range of symptoms to indicate infection.

Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence are two of the most effective weapons we have in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak” — Dr Katarina Gospic, leading Neuroscientist

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If not the deadliest, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is certainly the most serious contagious disease to have crossed continents in modern times. One of the biggest challenges is screening en-masse for detection of infectious individuals. Today’s current methods are rudimentary (measuring only temperature) or very expensive and time consuming (swab test). Detecting infectious people at an early stage is key for disease control and management.

A joint venture between Spinview (www.spinview.io) and VR Media Technology (www.vrmediatech.com), has created an effective weapon against coronavirus. In seconds, Spinview’s revolutionary device, PandemiCam can, using a proven successful matrix of sensors, identify a wide range of symptoms to indicate infection.

Once the device is installed, unlimited tests can be performed without having to rely on consumable materials. The device is able to operate en-masse and report to a central server for infection monitoring and tracking. Accuracy is much higher than with non-contact thermometers, as the system can scan thousands of measurements per second across an entire spectrum of sensors, including, but going well beyond, only temperature.

COVID-19 is known to affect physiological parameters such as temperature, respiration, hydration, sweating, flushing and coughing. PandemiCam is a non-invasive multi-sensory device which is designed to collect information from multiple sensors to ‘read’ the COVID-19 symptom parameters in every person it scans.

PandemiCam combines the use of mathematics and artificial intelligence (AI) with pre-existing sensors into one revolutionary scanning unit enabling widespread screening with ease. The collected data is fused together by the system and feed through AI, to provide an accurate and fast detection of infectious people with far greater clarity than any single parameter test available today.

Appropriately named PandemiCam, this complex scanning system can help authorities across the globe limit the spread of COVID-19, assisting in the management of precious healthcare resources in real-time.

“Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence are two of the most effective weapons we have in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak” Dr Katarina Gospic, leading Neuroscientist

Where current single parameter tests such as temperature have to be measured individually, PandemiCam is able to screen groups of people and even scan at a distance for the safety necessitated by this particular disease. Against a city grid, PandemiCam allows for the real-time mapping of symptoms. Quick identification of hotspots allows for localised restrictions and resource allocations, reducing financial damage and human danger. Continuous en-masse screening is key to winning the battle against coronavirus.

In the US there are currently 65,000 tests being conducted per day (source: https://covidtracking.com/us-daily/). Even if they were able to increase this to 100,000 per day, in order to cover the entire US population of those over the age of 18 (330 million) it would take 7 years.

The more we can repeatedly screen population(s), the better we will be at detecting infectious people and thus slowing and limiting the rate of spread.

Spinview’s screening would bring that figure down and enable mass screening and information on its spread in seconds. The system will alert healthcare professionals to identify those in need of treatment instantly – no waiting for lab results. Medical staff can carry out predictive triage – understanding based on the data received, correlated with the known passage of the disease through the system, what a patient is likely to experience and the support they will need. The system could also be used to ensure the health and wellbeing of the general public in order to resume freedom of movement. By using the device within public transport and infrastructure systems such as airports including it as part of their security checks, it could help keep airports free of COVID-19 or other diseases. This would ensure that future outbreaks could be contained and monitored more effectively while keeping the economy going and people moving.

In simple terms, PandemiCam scans en-masse, in seconds and will save lives.

For more information on PandemiCam please contact pandemicam@spinview.io



About Spinview and VR Media Technology

Spinview Global Limited (www.spinview.io) a UK based company with offices in London, (UK) Stockholm (SE), Belgrade (RS) and Los Angles (CA, US) that creates high-performance software and hardware for a variety of infrastructure needs.

Spinview offers solutions that combine volumetric data capture, multi-sensor data fusion, and sophisticated data automation to create dynamic digital twins of real-world situations and environments which are useable and accessible across an entire organisation. Spinview has been developing a set of volumetric visualization tools for these industrial applications, specifically digital scanning.

Specialising in the creation of cutting-edge sensor, scanner and hardware configurations tightly joined to powerful proprietary software control.

VR Media Technology (www.vrmediatech.com) mixes science and art to produce unique products in the field of image computing. The compete hard and move fast to create new products in emerging markets and have a long history of providing precise diagnostic solutions to the healthcare industry.

Spinview, together with VR Media Technology, have developed PandemiCam (symptomology of Pandemic detection scanner) which would allow healthcare professionals as well as commercial or governmental users to achieve quick and reliable detection of individuals who might be carrying a contagious disease.

Greg Passmore, CTO at VR Media Technology, says: “Multichannel fusion with neural net convergence is clearly the path we need, to more accurately identify symptoms of interest. This will allow everyone to focus resources where most needed and understand finely localized clusters and transmission paths. We will look back years from now and shake our heads at the insanity of using $100 thermometers to address a multi-trillion-dollar disaster”

Dr Katarina Gospic, Director of Neuroscience at Spinview says, “Screening for infection with our technology could make everyone in the world feel safe again. Societies would open up and the wheels of the world economy would spin again. We could all go back to our normal life." She adds, "It is absolutely amazing that our invention can give real time information about the general health status of a population. The more frequently we can screen for infection in the case of corona, the better we will be at limiting spread."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.