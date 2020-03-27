Science Smart Toys kickstarter campaign underway

Science Smart Toys logo Top of box which is the toy.

Come help us teach kids to learn,explore,and discover our world.

Learn,Explore, Discover” — Jennifer Reyes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Scientific & Educational Toy Store is Founded by an American Inventor & Mother of Nine Children!Jennifer Reyes is a Kansas City based American inventor and a devoted mother of nine children. She has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for Science Smart Toys, an upcoming toy outlet based on scientific and educational toys that will help children discover, learn and explore in a fun way. The project took 16 years in the making and this campaign will give Jennifer a chance to make her lifelong dream come true.“The project has been patent pending for nearly two years and will be awarded a patent soon,” said Jennifer Reyes, the Founder of Science Smart Toys, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. “I am now raising money to start the process of manufacturing these toys and I need your help to bring this project to life,” she added. According to Jennifer, Science Smart Toys will create a passion for learning in children by blending education and fun together.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing of these smart toys. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 300,000 and Jennifer is offering rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.About This ProjectJennifer Reyes is a Kansas City based American inventor and mother of nine kids. She aims at creating educational and scientific smart toys for children to help them learn and play in a productive manner. She seeks support from parents and teachers worldwide for this project and she is welcoming everyone to become a part of her recently launched Kickstarter campaign.Media ContactCompany Name: Science Smart ToysContact Person: Jennifer ReyesEmail: Send EmailPhone: 816-437-0395Address:6044 E Truman RdCity: Kansas CityState: MissouriCountry: United StatesWebsite: www.kickstarter.com/projects/space79/science-smart-toys



