KIDS HANDWASHING INTIATIVE

CLEAN HANDS KID

UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRead2Know iHeartRadio's beloved characters Purple Frog and Friends motivate and inspire children to wash their hands in a fun entertaining way.Clean Hands Kid Initiative can inspire a lifelong healthy habit while alleviating anxiety in children, as well as helping parents to promote hand washing."Share the symbol, recite the poem, sing the song! Be a Clean Hands Kid!"Nancy Hahn: CEO/Creator iRead2Know iHeartRadio and creator of iRead2Know iHeartRadio Characters, Stories, Songs, and Musicals.



