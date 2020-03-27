KIDS HANDWASHING INTIATIVE

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,856 in the last 365 days.

UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iRead2Know iHeartRadio's beloved characters Purple Frog and Friends motivate and inspire children to wash their hands in a fun entertaining way.

Clean Hands Kid Initiative can inspire a lifelong healthy habit while alleviating anxiety in children, as well as helping parents to promote hand washing.

"Share the symbol, recite the poem, sing the song! Be a Clean Hands Kid!"

Nancy Hahn: CEO/Creator iRead2Know iHeartRadio and creator of iRead2Know iHeartRadio Characters, Stories, Songs, and Musicals.

