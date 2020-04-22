K2 Plumbing Still Providing Essential Services During COVID-19 Outbreak in the United States

As government issues 'shelter in place' orders for Broward County, K2 Plumbing wants residents to know they are still available for emergency plumbing repairs.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even though the state of Florida is shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the globe, the professionals from K2 plumbing want you to know that they're still working at full capacity to keep you and your family safe. Plumbing repairs, maintenance, and various other services that they provide are considered to be essential for the functioning of your home and business, and they have licensed and certified Plumbers in Hollywood, FL , and the surrounding areas ready to help during this emergency.After starting their business in 2018 under the direction of their master plumber with over 40 years of industry experience, they would have never fathomed, like most people, that the entire country would be closed down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While more people are spending time at home, plumbing equipment is being overworked at rates that have never been seen before. With the overuse of toilets, kitchen sinks, showers, drains, and other plumbing devices, it's going to be inevitable that these systems wear down or completely malfunction quicker and more frequently. Having working plumbing systems during this time is more critical than ever, and K2 plumbing inis standing by to provide every client with the services they need promptly.Many of the calls that are already coming into K2 Plumbing have shown how concerned individuals in Hollywood, FL, and the neighboring cities they serve are about spreading the virus through contact with a plumbing contractor. Local media outlets are calling Hollywood a "hot spot" with the number of people testing positive already and growing. The company wants to reassure the community that they are following all local laws, guidelines, and rules when it comes to providing their plumbing repairs, maintenance, installations, and other services. No plumbing contractor is sent out into the field that has shown signs or symptoms of being sick. Additionally, if customers wish to have their plumbing service taken care of while quarantined to another room in the house, arrangments can be made over the phone. With permission from the homeowner or business operator, the plumbing technicians can enter properties and perform their tasks without ever seeing the people living or working there. Payments can be made securely over the phone as well, so there is no hand-to-hand contact occurring between client and contractor.Along with providing emergency plumbing services for drains that are clogged, leaking pipes, or complete failure of any plumbing-related equipment, these technicians are still taking calls for their more routine duties as well. Just because there is pandemonium occurring outside, plumbing doesn't stop working inside. Kitchen sinks that were near the time for a replacement, for instance, aren't going to wait for the government orders to be lifted to stop operating. Instead, they will go out as usual, and repairs or replacement will have to be made. Living in isolation, these types of things are needed now more than ever. The specialists encourage you to call them at the first sign of trouble, so they can guarantee the same fast response times that they traditionally provide.As highly-trained plumbing professionals, these experts are capable of working on all makes and models of equipment. When they arrive on location, they start by doing a thorough evaluation of the problem, allowing the customer to stand by if desired for a complete explanation of what they find. There is never only one solution to any plumbing repair, and they are sure to provide each client with all their options. During these financially troubling times, an expensive bathroom sink installation may not be in the budget for some, and they still want everyone to have the ability to utilize every feature of their homes. If a more affordable, simple bathroom plumbing repair is enough to save your system until some of the stress and pressure is relived in the economy, they are sure to discuss those choices as well.Water heater repair and replacement is another area where K2 Plumbing is ready to help community members with their superior service and affordable rates. There have already been so many conveniences taken away from the American people. Having access to hot water for showers, cleaning, cooking, and other everyday uses shouldn't be another burden to worry about. For anyone noticing problems with keeping enough hot water in the house, they're advised to call to discuss their situation. In some cases, there can be a resolution made right over the phone. For others, a plumbing contractor will be sent out to see what needs to be done to get all the equipment operating efficiently once again.Broken sewer lines occur at any time, and these guys are capable of handling all necessary repairs to these systems as well. K2 Plumbing wants everyone to know that they are here for them, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. Don't stress about plumbing when there are options available from the industry-leading experts at K2 Plumbing.For more information about getting your essential plumbing services handled during the COVID-19 pandemic, check out K2 Plumbing's location at www.k2plumbing.com . Free estimates are available through a user-friendly form located on each page, or you can request the same free quote or schedule a serviceAbout K2 PlumbingK2 Plumbing is a full-service, locally owned and operated plumbing company in Hollywood, Florida. They employ a master plumber that has over 40 years of experience in the plumbing industry, along with several other licensed plumbing contractors. The services offered by K2 plumbing include kitchen plumbing, bathroom plumbing, commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line repair, water repair, water leak detection and repair, and 24-hour emergency services. All of their services are offered with a free detailed, customized quote upfront and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. They value putting their customers first and providing everyone in Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and the nearby regions with the same high-quality services, personal attention, and competitive rates.

