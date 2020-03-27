Goldstein Research report forecast that Global Forklift Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % through 2024 to reach USD 56.8 billion by 2024

Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook 2024 – by Goldstein Research

According to the Goldstein Research report “Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook 2024”,the Global Forklift Truck Market is estimated to reach USD 56.8 billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2024.

Forklifts are basically utilized for material taking care of, lifting and stacking of burdens all through the office. These vehicles can be utilized with variety of connections, for example, clasps, grippers and stages to move and handle various sorts of material and burdens.Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest market and anticipated too expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, due to positive outlook of Europe economy and favorable rise in trade of goods. Further, Middle-East and Africa forklift trucks market is also estimated to witness favorable growth in forklift market attribute to growing construction industry and activities of automotive OEMs to setup manufacturing plants.



Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

Upgraded transportation arrange between various mainlands and nations are the central point driving the development of worldwide forklift showcase. Rising worldwide interest for products combined with improved transportation framework prompted the intensified legging of merchandise in stockroom which are additionally spread through the merchants and wholesalers.The only problem here is forklifts can lead to some serious damage if it not handled with proper training and care.

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd.

HeLi Co. Ltd.

Kion Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

Anhui Forklift Group Co. Ltd.

UniCarriers

Hyster-Yale Material Handling

HYTSU Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries



Further, Global Forklift Truck Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Global Forklift Truck Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

