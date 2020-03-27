Global Fleet Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% through 2025 to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025

Global Fleet Management Software Market Outlook 2025

Global Fleet Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% through 2025 to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025

According to the Goldstein Research report “Global Fleet Management Software Market Outlook 2025”,the Global Fleet Management Software Market is estimated to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% through 2025.

Market dynamic / Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

The way people & goods move about is in the midst of dramatic transformation. Powered by converging social & technological trends, the extended automotive industry is being reshaped into new mobility ecosystem. The world is already warming up to telematics, with close to 12 million usage-based insurance policies worldwide. In the US, there are close to 2.8 million drivers using the technology, carried by large insurers such as Progressive. Meanwhile, there is also keen interest in the UK, with close to 750,000 such policies.

Covered in this Global Fleet Management Software Market Report are

“Global Fleet Management Software Market Outlook 2025” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the Global Fleet Management Software Market in terms of market segmentation by analysis basis, therapy type and geography. The Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of Global Fleet Management Software Market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players covered in this Global Fleet Management Software Market report are :

• Fleetmatics Group

• TeleNav

• TomTom International

• Trimble Navigation

• AT&T

• Donlen Corporation

• Geotab

• LeasePlan USA

• Masternaut Limited

• Merchants Fleet Management

• Omnitracs

• Teletrac Navman

• Verizon Telematic

• Wheels Inc.

• WorkWave

Further, Global Fleet Management Software Market Report encompasses the major trends & opportunities, market dynamics and other growth factors of the market. The Global Fleet Management Software Market outlook also comprises of key challenges, risk analysis, BPS analysis, SWOT Analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also highlights the expert analysis to provide a complete overview of the market including the PESTLE analysis of each region and country.

