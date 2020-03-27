New Jersey Psychotherapist Sees Spike in Online Teletherapy Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Demand for Online Therapy Climbs at an All Time High

It is imperative that I see my patient’s facial expressions and reactions during our session.” — Tania Ades

OCEAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past 20 years, Tania Ades, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist practicing in New Jersey, has been treating patients suffering from varying degrees of anxiety, depression, and stress. Although her level of attention and care for her patients has not changed, the methods on how she councils them continues to evolve. Tania has quickly embraced today’s modern technology. Online therapy, also known as ‘teletherapy’ is now being used as a way to bridge the Therapist-Patient experience.“Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 Virus, I was treating about 30% of my patients online using telehealth,” Says Tania. “Now-with the current health situation, I am seeing all of my patients online.”Tania, who is licensed in New Jersey and Tennessee, has been seeing numerous patients over the last few years using teletherapy.How Teletherapy WorksTeletherapy is a safe and secure platform that is used by both the therapist and the patient. The sessions, the treatments, and the actual therapy are the same. The main difference is the actual session takes place via a video chat online method.“One thing I insist upon is seeing my patients face to face,” Notes Tania, “It is imperative that I see my patient’s facial expressions and reactions during our session. That does not exist on a conference call.”With the current stay at home restrictions, there are so many people cooped up in isolation and the mental health concerns for many individuals is at an all time high.“People both young and old, men and woman are dealing with a lot of stress,” Says Tania, “Many people are worried about health, the economy and the overall safety for themselves and their families. These concerns can contribute to high levels of stress, anxiety and depression.”About Tania Ades, PsychotherapistTania Ades, LCSW is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist with a private practice located in Ocean, New Jersey. Tania has been in private practice for 20 years and specializes in treating both men and women in the areas of anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and relationship issues. She completed her Master’s Degree in Social Work at the Graduate School of Social Service at Fordham University.Contact Information:Tania is currently seeing patients using Teletherapy and can be reached directly at:Tania Ades, LCSW901.483.4042Taniaades@gmail.com

Anxiety from Coronavirus New Jersey | Therapist in Ocean, New Jersey



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.