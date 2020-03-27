NobelBiz launches Live Webinar for Contact Centers: Business Continuity during Coronavirus

Now it’s the time to communicate and collaborate, and face the challenges as a community and as partners. We're here to offer our support and help to the contact center industry” — Steve Bederman, President of NobelBiz

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz announces a free live webinar on how to enable and ensure remote work for call centers, during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The webinar “Coronavirus and Contact Centers: A Survival Guide to Business Continuity” will take place on March 31st, with Steve Bederman (President of NobelBiz), Christa Heibel (Owner at CH Consulting) and Christian Montes (Executive Director of Sales at NobelBiz) as speakers.As more companies across the world shift to social distancing, and therefore, remote work, NobelBiz’s webinar aims to offer support for businesses that have to implement a work from home model safe and quick. The main topics will focus on how can businesses use an effective solution that allows employees to work from home, managers to track projects and priority lists on how to enable the remote-work itself.Spots are limited. Claim yours here “The outcomes of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has affected businesses of all kinds, and it is each and everyone’s duty to commit to delivering the best work to ensure the health and safety of both their employees and their business. We’re excited to offer you a free live webinar in which you have the chance to learn from and ask questions to our top experts on how to best prepare your business and implement a rapid transition to your employees to work from home model” - Steve Bederman, President of NobelBizSave the date in your calendar to make sure you’ll be there on March 31st. Here's what you'll learn:• What is and How is Coronavirus Affecting Your Business• The Key and Essential Steps during the Coronavirus Outbreak• How to Set and Prioritise your Goals for Business Continuity and Remote Work• How can an Omnichannel Solution be the Answer to your NeedsWhen: Tuesday - March 31st, 2020Time: 9am PDT



