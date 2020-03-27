Automotive Ventilated Seats Market To Reach USD 10.79 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Reports and Data

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Size – USD 7.06 Billion in 2019, Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Growth - CAGR of 5.48%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market was valued at USD 7.06 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 10.79 Billion in 2027. Rising global temperatures, as well as the increasing demand for comfortable seating in the vehicle, are the major factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The rise in global production of automobiles has led to an increase in global CO2 emissions. This has led to an increased demand for alternatives for cooling cars. Moreover, increasing average drive time spent in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for comfort seats. This is expected to fuel the demand for ventilated seats in automobiles.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2201 Ventilated seats which are used in electric vehicles will thus witness a surge in demand over the future years as more and more customers start purchasing electric vehicles. With the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles globally, the demand for Automotive Ventilated Seats is forecast to increase through 2027.A major trend that can help increase the demand for ventilated seats over the forecast period is the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric-powered vehicles, which will further propel the demand for Ventilated Seats in electric vehicles over the forecast period.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market is forecast to grow at a rate of 5.48% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 10.79 Billion in 2027.• The expanding automotive industry in countries like China and India will witness fast-growing demand for ventilated seats over the forecast period.• The automotive manufacturers are also focusing on developing ventilated headrests for the vehicles that will provide additional comfort to the driver while covering long distances• with rising heat and global warming during the past few years, one of the major problems faced by the drivers is the increasing amount of heat within the car cabins. Even in cooler regions, it is tough to maintain the temperature inside the vehicles, in order to ensure safe driving and comfortability. Therefore, seat ventilations combined with micro-climate offers value addition and significant benefits, which maintains the well-being of long-distance drivers.• The commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow the fastest through the forecast period.• Axial fans can be run at a slower speed without having a huge effect on the amount of air that is produced.• Automotive Ventilated seats use energy more efficiently than air conditioners for cooling the car. Though they don’t eliminate fuel use and pollution, they minimize it.• The rise in global production of automobiles has led to an increase in global CO2 emissions. This has led to an increased demand for alternatives for cooling cars. Moreover, increasing average drive time spent in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for comfort seats. This is expected to fuel the demand for ventilated seats in automobiles.• Radial Fan segment is estimated to grow the fastest through the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Radial fans displace an average volume of air and are meant for high-pressure systems. They have the advantage that they are very energy efficient and can realize high pressure.• Fuel-consumption standards drive down China’s use of fuel by the on-road sector and encourage the uptake of advanced vehicle-efficiency technologies. This region is looking ahead to advance post-2020 standards for light-duty vehicles.• Key participants include Adient (Ireland), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Faurecia (France), Continental (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Magna (Canada), TS Tech (Japan), Hyundai Transys (South Korea), Brose (Germany), and NHK (Japan).Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2201 For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Automotive Ventilated Seats Market on the basis of Ventilation Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, Fabric Type, and Region:Ventilation Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)• Active Ventilation• Passive VentilationVehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)• Passenger Vehicleo Hatchbacko Sedano MPVo SUVo Crossovero Coupeo Convertibleo Others• Commercial Vehicleo Buso Box Trucko Cargo Vano Limousineo Pickup trucko Others• Two-wheelersDistribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)• OEM• AftermarketFabric type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)• Leathero Genuine leathero Synthetic leather• Polyester• Polyurethane• Nylon• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle East & Africao Latin AmericaBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-ventilated-seats-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.



