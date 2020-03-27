High Purity Boehmite Market To Reach USD 352.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

High Purity Boehmite Market Reports and Data

High Purity Boehmite Market Size – USD 133.96 Million and 257.81 Tons in 2019, High Purity Boehmite Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9% and 10.2% respectively

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global High Purity Boehmite market was valued at USD 133.96 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 352.18 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The study covers High purity boehmites, which are used in applications including catalysis, refractory material, sol-gel ceramic, polymer-additives, functional fillers, and surface coating. Boehmite is being used as a flame retardant synergist for higher temperature applications. Benefits associated with boehmites such as high-temperature stability up to 340°C, excellent synergist to the phosphor, and good processability, among others. Thus, stringent regulations, coupled with the benefits of halogen-free fillers with boehmite, are projected to fuel market demand.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1183 Boehmites are broadly classified into three main categories, namely water-dispersible boehmite, acid-dispersible boehmite, and neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites. Because of their dispersibility in various media, these products are used as catalyst supports, coatings, polymer additives, thickeners, refractories, abrasives, ceramics, and various other applications. Increasing applications of acid dispersible boehmites in artificial plates, wires and cables, ceramic, refractory materials, and petrochemical industries bolsters the market demand.Further key findings from the report suggest• Boehmites, when dispersed in water, result in the formation of a colloidal solution whose pH range from three and five. These water-soluble boehmites are used in applications such as sol-gel industrial ceramics, paint & coating materials, rheology modifiers, polymer additives, abrasives, refractory materials, catalyst supporter, and as detackifiers for exhaust gas catalytic converters.• Water dispersible boehmites dominated the market during the forecast period. They are projected to grow at the fastest rates of 10.6% and 13.3% by volume and value, respectively, during the forecast period.• Dispersibility of boehmites is affected by several factors such as quality of the product used, solid content, crystallinity, water quality, pH, ionic strength, and other formulation components.• Neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites are majorly used as fillers in the development of polymer composites. They are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027, by value.• Boehmite is used as an integral part in lithium-ion battery separator, due to its enhanced thermal stability. The application of boehmites in Li-Ion Battery Separator is projected to grow at the highest rate of 13.5% by value during the forecast period.• The major applications of high purity boehmites in the automotive sectors lie in the surface coating of parts and machinery. Automobile surfaces, parts, and internal machinery need a surface coating to prevent them from rusting excessively. This market is projected to reach USD 114.06 Million by 2027, growing at the highest rate of 13.4%.• Asia Pacific region has abundant natural resources and labor, thus making it a market with huge potential. Automotive and manufacturing have been growing rapidly due to the abundance of raw material and the easy availability of low-wage skilled labor. The availability of raw materials a large consumer base drive this market to grow at the fastest rate of 13.8% during the forecast period.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1183 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the high purity boehmite market on the basis product type, application, end-user, and region:Product Type (Value and Volume; 2017–2027)• Water Dispersible• Acid Dispersible High• Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible• OthersApplication (Value and Volume; 2017–2027)• Li-Ion Battery Separator• Electronic Ceramics• Flame Retardant• Catalysis• Surface fractioning• Microcrystalline Ceramics• Refractory Materials• Thermoplastics• Coatings• OthersEnd-User (Value and Volume; 2017–2027)• Automotive• Consumer goods• Medical• Packaging• Industrial• Oil Refineries• OthersRegional Outlook (Value and Volume; 2017–2027)• North Americao U.S.o Rest of North America• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo OthersBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-purity-boehmite-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 