Cloud 2.0 Wallet and CloudSIM- Ronald Aai Makes Roaming Less Retail

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud 2.0 Wallet Founder Ronald Aai is creating an unparalleled in-app ecosystem that is pushing the boundaries of modern technology into new arenas. In October of 2019, an exciting new and highly practical feature was released into the ecosystem- CloudSIM.

CloudSIM is a SIM card service specifically developed by Ronald Aai to tackle the limits that other traditional SIM cards place on users. This new global data SIM offers several pay-as-you-go data roaming plans which enable unlimited borderless internet access at extremely competitive prices, while also offering the ability to link multiple subscribed phone numbers into it. CloudSIM offers national, regional and global plans to meet the varying needs of customers. Cloud 2.0 Wallet’s CloudSim feature provides convenience and economy for not just locals in their own country and region, but also for tourists, frequent traveling business people, migrant workers and on-the-move expats all over the globe.

Since it’s release CloudSIM is already making it’s impact on the market, with it’s practicality and simplicity of function being a welcome introduction to a market that has been waiting for the next generation of innovation to appear!

Why CloudSIM?

The current technology driving smartphones is totally outdated. Most of the devices today use the traditional SIM cards developed away back in 1991. These SIM cards store the network details of the user, as well as the phone number, name, service provider details, and other vital information. Switching service providers and high roaming tariffs are well-known major drawbacks of these traditional SIM cards. But these issues can now be overcome by utilizing CloudSIM. Wondering how? Let’s find out.

In the past, global travel required the traveller to either pay for expensive global roaming plans or have to track down a local SIM card in their country of destination, resulting in time consummation, higher costs and having to change SIM cards regularly. Business travelers would have to carry multiple mobile devices for multiple SIMs. Migrant workers would often have to keep SIM cards from their home country as well as their work country, maintaining costs of at least two mobile phone numbers. Even now in the modern global economy and world of smartphones where more and more people are communicating in new ways via mobile apps such as WeChat, Skype and WhatsApp, the same problem is still encountered in having to use expensive DATA roaming plans or having to continually buy and change SIM cards to use the most economical DATA plan for their location.

CloudSIM offers the simple solution for both issues- one SIM card that can be used globally on one simple economical plan, utilizing both phone numbers and DATA! In this way, Cloud 2.0 Wallet has been successful in solving the drawback of traditional SIM cards by offering this pay-as-you-go global CloudSIM card which provides borderless and unlimited internet and phone access, providing you with unprecedented convenience and saving you from overspending on data. No wonder these SIMs are expected to hit the market with a splash！

Among the numerous reasons why CloudSIM can be of great value to its users, some of the most notable are:

-User-friendly

-Better rates, coverage and speed than the traditional SIM cards

-Saves the hassle of checking the service provider’s tariffs before traveling

-Availability in more than 150 countries with 4G LTE speed

-No requirement of SIM administration activities like top-up, tariff booking, etc

-Fast and reliable WiFi connectivity and data roaming

-Usage of 4 additional phone numbers in a single device (users can link numbers they have signed up to from any country with the CloudSIM)

-Unlike traditional SIM cards, adding extra numbers and topping up a SIM can be done through the



Advantages of Using CloudSIM

Convenience

One of the major advantages that CloudSIM has over other roaming SIM cards is its ability to switch networks without changing the physical SIM. CloudSIM removes the hassle of swapping SIM cards and carrying multiple mobile phones. You will not be required to go to a local SIM store as you can switch from one number to another simply through your smartphone settings.



Cost Savvy

As CloudSIM lets you hold numbers of local operators of different countries, the caller will only need to pay the standard local charges applicable in the country.

Functionality

You can carry up to 4 mobile numbers in your CloudSIM. This feature allows you to keep business and personal numbers in a single device. You can turn off all the business numbers outside business hours and keep using the personal number at the same time.

Ronald Aai and the Cloud 2.0 Wallet ecosystem is changing the way people go about their lives with innovations such as CloudSIM. The Cloud 2.0 Wallet enables people to earn, utilize and spend their profits completely from their mobile device. This revolutionary project is pioneering the future of technology, CloudSIM just being one great piece of the Cloud 2.0 Wallet ecosystem.



For more information, please visit www.cloudtokenwallet.com



