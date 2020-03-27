THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020
Senate Amendment to H.R. 748 – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act
**Members are advised that it is possible this measure will not pass by voice vote. Members are encouraged to follow the guidance of their local and state health officials, however if they are able and willing to be in Washington D.C. by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Members are encouraged to do so with caution.
