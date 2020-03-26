NEWS: Library Buildings Closed Until Further Notice

Out of an abundance of caution, all Library of Congress buildings and facilities will be closed to the public, including researchers and others with reader identification cards, until further notice to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus. The Library has reduced the number of people in Library buildings to a very small number of necessary individuals.

As previously announced, all Library-sponsored public programs and public tours are postponed or canceled until May 11. Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs originally scheduled during the closure period.

The Library continues to consult with public health professionals regularly, particularly when considering the Library’s operating status, building access, public programs and public tours.

The Library has introduced flexibilities to expand the capacity for staff to accomplish their work remotely and has reduced the number of employees reporting to Library facilities to only those who perform critical work that can only be accomplished on site.

The public can still access many Library resources through loc.gov, Ask a Librarian and congress.gov. Users of U.S. Copyright Office services can submit applications online, browse FAQs and submit emails with questions through copyright.gov. You may also reach the Copyright Office by phone at (202) 707-3000.