Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces New Family Deal

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now offering a new Classic Family Pack fit to feed a family of 4 for $34.99 at participating locations. The Classic Family Pack includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

This slow-smoked family deal is available online at Dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app for curbside pick-up and free doorstep delivery.

“With our new Classic Family Pack, we wanted to offer an easy and affordable dinner option from our family to yours,” says Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re open and proudly offering all of our neighborhoods the same trusted and carefully prepared authentic, Texas-style barbecue we’ve been serving families since 1941.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is extending their popular Kids Eat Free offer online for families this Sunday. Barbecue fans who place an order of $10 or more on Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app and use the code KEFOLO will receive a free kid’s meal with their purchase. Dickey’s Kids Meat Plate includes a choice of meat, one side, a Lil’ Yellow Cup and a buttery roll.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit or call (866) 340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.