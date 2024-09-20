Metasphere Labs Inc. Completes Development of Pure Sky’s Native Blockchain Carbon Credit Registry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. (“Metasphere” or the “Company”) (CSE: LABZ ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N) , a leader in metaverse and Web3 strategies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the development of Pure Sky Registry LLC’s (“Pure Sky”) blockchain-based carbon credit registry. This marks a significant milestone in leveraging blockchain technology to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security in carbon credit management.



While most ReFi (Regenerative Finance) carbon credit projects focus on tokenizing legacy carbon credits, Pure Sky’s solution is built natively on the blockchain, following ISO 14000 carbon offsetting standards. This fully integrated approach offers a seamless and robust system designed for the future of environmental sustainability. The solution includes critical features, such as on-chain voting for DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) members, allowing for transparent governance and decision-making among stakeholders.

Metasphere, drawing on its deep expertise in Web3 solutions, was tasked with building some of the key components of the Pure Sky platform. These components will ensure seamless functionality while offering a user-friendly interface that significantly enhances carbon credit tracking and verifiability. The project is aligned with Metasphere’s mission of applying Web3 technologies to improve social coordination in addressing global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere Labs Inc., expressed her enthusiasm for the project's completion:

"We're thrilled to deliver this solution for Pure Sky, which is setting new standards for carbon credit management. At Metasphere, we believe in the transformative potential of Web3 in driving positive global change, particularly in addressing climate change. By having helped to develop a native blockchain-based solution, we are not only innovating but also laying the foundation for a more sustainable future."

Marty Seymour, Managing Director of Pure Sky, added:

"As a software development firm with Web3 expertise, Metasphere has enabled us to develop a platform that goes beyond tokenizing legacy systems. By integrating blockchain technology from the ground up and adhering to ISO 14000 standards, we are creating a more transparent, secure, and efficient way to track and manage carbon credits. This could revolutionize how companies track their emissions and contribute to global sustainability efforts."

The successful delivery of the Pure Sky platform underscores the commitment both companies have to leveraging Web3 technologies for environmental benefits. This platform will provide organizations and industries worldwide with an advanced tool to manage carbon credits while adhering to global standards for carbon offsetting. We are very happy with our decision of having hired Metasphere.

About Metasphere Labs Inc.

Metasphere Labs Inc. is a leading developer of Web3 and metaverse strategies. The company specializes in integrating blockchain technology into real-world applications, with a focus on environmental sustainability and social impact. Metasphere is passionate about applying decentralized solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

About Pure Sky Registry LLC



Pure Sky is a Web3 Carbon Credit Registry that aims to revolutionize how carbon credits are tracked, managed, and traded. Built natively on blockchain technology and aligned with ISO 14000 carbon offsetting standards, Pure Sky offers a secure, transparent, and efficient platform for organizations to manage carbon credits and reduce their environmental footprint.

For more information, please contact:

Metasphere Labs Inc.

Natasha Ingram, CEO

info@metasphere.earth

