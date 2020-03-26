Somalia : Second Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for Three-Year Arrangements Under the Extended Credit and The Extended Fund Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Somalia

Author/Editor:

The Somalia authorities have fulfilled the necessary conditions to reach the HIPC Decision Point (DP), despite continuing challenges. This is a historic achievement and means Somalia has now cleared its arrears and normalized relations with the IMF and other international financial institutions. This will unlock Somalia’s access to new financial resources to fund much needed development and social spending.