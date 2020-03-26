There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,263 in the last 365 days.

Somalia : Second Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for Three-Year Arrangements Under the Extended Credit and The Extended Fund Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Somalia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

March 26, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Somalia authorities have fulfilled the necessary conditions to reach the HIPC Decision Point (DP), despite continuing challenges. This is a historic achievement and means Somalia has now cleared its arrears and normalized relations with the IMF and other international financial institutions. This will unlock Somalia’s access to new financial resources to fund much needed development and social spending.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/85

English

Publication Date:

March 26, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513538297/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SOMEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

76

