Somalia : Second Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for Three-Year Arrangements Under the Extended Credit and The Extended Fund Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Somalia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
March 26, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Somalia authorities have fulfilled the necessary conditions to reach the HIPC Decision Point (DP), despite continuing challenges. This is a historic achievement and means Somalia has now cleared its arrears and normalized relations with the IMF and other international financial institutions. This will unlock Somalia’s access to new financial resources to fund much needed development and social spending.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/85
English
Publication Date:
March 26, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513538297/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SOMEA2020002
Format:
Paper
Pages:
76
