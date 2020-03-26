Somalia : Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper-Joint Staff Advisory Note

Author/Editor:

Somalia has made noteworthy progress since 2012 to recover from decades of conflict and state fragmentation. The 2012 Provisional Constitution established a federal political structure, including a parliament, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMSs).3 Meanwhile African Union forces liberated the capital Mogadishu and other key strategic cities from terrorist groups. Since that time, the country has succeeded in rebuilding core state capabilities, and organized two democratic national elections in 2012 and 2017. Somalia has now reached the stage where it seeks to fully reengage the international community and is requesting debt relief through the HIPC Initiative.