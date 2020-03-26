Somalia : Enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative-Decision Point Document
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
March 26, 2020
Adobe Acrobat Reader
Somalia has an historic opportunity to turn the page on decades of conflict, fragility and state fragmentation, and embark on a trajectory towards poverty reduction and inclusive growth. For over two decades, Somalia has experienced protracted conflict and fragility, the collapse of rule of law, institutions, basic public services and the social contract, resulting in the impoverishment of millions. The 2012 Provisional Constitution established a federal political structure, including a parliament, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS). The sustained political, economic and institutional reforms undertaken since 2016 have succeeded in rebuilding core state capabilities.
