MiCOM Labs Cloud-Based Automated Solution Minimizes Effects of COVID-19

Cloud-Based Integrated Applications Infrastructure

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last decade, MiCOM Labs has developed an integrated cloud-based applicationplatform which addresses the regulatory compliance issues faced by manufacturers for placingproducts on the global market.Given today’s COVID-19 situation and government-imposed travel bans, the MiCOM Labs cloud based solution is now essential for manufacturers providing uninterrupted online access to product testing and certification while maintaining the mandated social distancing.As an accredited test and certification facility client data security is one of our top priorities. For your protection, MiCOM Labs has implemented strict layered security safeguards to protect customer intellectual property and to ensure that clients can securely access their program information from any location and on multiple platforms.MiCOM Labs Available Software SuitesTake advantage of our cloud-based applications from your dedicated landing page. View project status of new and existing projects from a single location.Testing Applications (Accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2017)- automated compliance testing and report generation application, view live test data and create on-the-fly preliminary reportsMiDFS- automated Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) test and report generation application, view live test dataMiEMC- generation of global EMC test strategies, view live data, automated report functionCertification Application (Accredited ISO/IEC 17065:2012)- Certification Management System – interactive workflow approach to regulatory certification programsSupporting ApplicationsMiCert- Intelligent Documentation Repository, keep on top of your global product certifications and organize technical documentation of your complete product portfolio.MiComms - Intelligent Regulatory Newsfeed, select countries and topics of interest along with frequency of delivery for up-to-date regulatory informationTo view additional details on all available integrated cloud-based applications visit www.micomlabs.com To show our support, during this period we will provide free product testing and certification services for North American market to any qualified medical device program supporting diagnosis, protection, and recovery of the public impacted by the COVID-19 situation.



