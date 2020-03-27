Truepush baggs the High Performer Badge (Spring 2020) under Push Notifications category

Truepush G2 badge Truepush G2 High Performer Quadrant Truepush Logo

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer feedback and reviews are the reality check for any SaaS product. Truepush has recently entered the High Performers quadrant under the Push notifications category on the G2 review platform. This entrance has made Truepush win the High Performers (Spring 2020) award by G2, which is the most searched and trusted review platform. By earning the most positive reviews on this platform, Truepush has stepped much ahead of its competitors within a short span.



Along with receiving good reviews, feedbacks, and acceptance in the global market, Truepush has also received many global awards such as the “9th Most Popular Push Notifications Service in India” by BuiltWith, “Rising Star Award – 2019” and “Premium Usability Award – 2019” by FinancesOnline, and the “Fastest Growing Software in Push Notification” by SaaSworthy.



The credit for these achievements goes to the best in-line features from the Truepush notification tool and world-class customer support, which helped them in winning its customers' trust in the product and retaining them. Truepush is assisting its clients globally in retargeting users and re-engaging them by sending rich push notifications. Anyone with an online presence can use this platform to stay connected to its users. With more than 10,000 developers/ marketers actively using this platform, they are engaging and re-targeting their users easily without any added expenses as the tool is entirely free.



Push notifications give 10x open rates and better engagement compared to the emails. A website visitor could be notified even when not browsing on a particular website. The visitors can be categorized into different segments based on their interests, geographical location, browsers, etc. and send them targeted push notifications. Push notifications provide benefits like user re-engagement, customer retention, and most importantly, budgeted marketing, which makes it an essential tool in the business industry.

Truepush is a free-forever push notifications tool, with rich features like audience segmentation, RSS-to-Push, Triggers, Project duplication, etc. All its features are free and have no limitations to using it, thus making Truepush the most adaptable push platform among its competitive platforms. Truepush looks forward to providing the most advanced features and continues to give the best services. To build the most preferred push notifications tool in the world is what the company is aiming at in the next coming years. You can register at Truepush.com to employ for free push notifications for web and mobile.



