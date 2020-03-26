Sagacious IP Awarded Highest ‘SME 1’ Credit Rating By S&P’s CRISIL

Sagacious IP is proud to announce to all its stakeholders that it has received the highest SME 1 rating from CRISIL (Standard and Poor's company)

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP is proud to announce to all its stakeholders that it has received the highest SME 1 rating from CRISIL (Indian subsidiary of leading ratings agency Standard and Poor's). The rating awarded on February 10, 2020 is valid till February 8, 2021.

CRISIL offers performance ratings to SMEs on an eight-point scale, wherein “SME 1” indicates the highest level of creditworthiness as compared to other SMEs, while “SME 8” indicates poor creditworthiness in relation to other SMEs.

The ‘SME 1’ rating showcases Sagacious IP’s stability, outstanding operational capabilities and financial strength, arrived at by exhaustive analysis and benchmarking of multiple parameters including business landscape, profiles of top management, overall processes, financial standing and industry-leading certifications.

The CRISIL rating is a direct result of Sagacious IP’s operational agility due to decentralized decision making, a strong customer base and organizational stability.

“This third-party rating by CRISIL (Standard and Poor’s) is a validation of our policies with respect to managing the operations as well as finances. I am sure this rating will further bolster the confidence of all our stakeholders including our current customers, prospective customers, board of directors, advisors, employees and vendors”, said Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP on CRISIL rating awarded to Sagacious IP.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious Research is a leading, value-driven, and, technology-focused IP research firm that provides reliable support services to the worldwide IP community. Headquartered in India, we have presence in the US, China, Japan and Europe, offering IP services to Fortune 500s, law firms, start-ups and R&D organizations. We are local with a global reach, leveraging expertise of 300+ techno legal professionals that have successfully delivered 12,500+ projects globally to 1200+ clients. Our continued success relies on our capacity to attract and nurture the industry's finest talent. We focus heavily on employee growth through in-house skill development programs and higher education sponsorship. Our dynamic open-door policy ensures two-way communication between employees and the leadership team. We also prioritize employee physical and mental well-being through our unique Employee Assistance Program, which focuses on the holistic well-being of employees and assists employees to seek help any time of the day for any personal or work-related matter. For us, success comes with the mark we make as an organization – on the industry, our clients, our communities and each other.



Contact:

Email: info@sagaciousresearch.com

Website: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/



