Swissbit Launches Fiscal Solution for Networked POS Systems

Swissbit's certified LAN-TSE fiscal solution secures networked POS systems.

Swissbit launches easy-to-integrate and cost-effective plug-in solution for tamper-proof recording of cash register data for networked POS systems.

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swissbit was the first provider to offer an easy-to-integrate and cost-effective plug-in solution for tamper-proof recording of cash register data. Now the company has launched a network version: The certified TSE (BSI TR-03153-standard Technical Security Device) can secure networked POS systems without the need for hardware modifications of individual cash registers. These can be cash registers, PC-based systems or even handheld devices. The latest Swissbit LAN-TSE, which complies with regulations that came into force on 1 January 2020 in Germany for example, is available through distributors Gastro-MIS, Jarltech and Partner Tech.

As with the standalone version, the heart of the fiscal solution is a durable, real industrial flash memory with a digital signing certificate according to TR-03145 and the Common Criteria-certified security modules BSI-PP-SMAERS and BSI-PP-CSP. The LAN solution requires USB TSE modules to be plugged into an in-store server or a "master"-POS. With each USB-TSE, Swissbit supports up to five POS systems simultaneously. In principle, unlimited POS systems can easily be rendered tamperproof with the LAN-TSE and additional USB-TSEs. For manufacturers of cash registers, Swissbit offers convenient software development kits for Windows, Linux and Android to set up cash registers ready for use of either individual TSE modules or the LAN-TSE solution.

"German retailers for example have until September 2020 to comply with regulations, so the remaining time must be used efficiently. With Swissbit's LAN-TSE, retailers can quickly retrofit their cash register networks. Those who have been waiting for a simple network solution, now have access to a certified solution that is readily available," explains Hubertus Grobbel, Vice President Security Solutions at Swissbit. "Our LAN-TSE is convenient, fail-safe and easily scalable."

Easy to integrate and cost-effective

Swissbit's plug-in TSE uses standard storage interfaces and is thus perfectly positioned to retrofit legacy cash register systems. With the LAN-TSE, all devices within entire locations can be converted without hardware intervention or license costs, and where applicable, in compliance with the law. In addition to a secure fiscal memory, which stores the automatically signed transactions, the TSE also makes a user memory freely available to cash register manufacturers. Secure export of fiscal data is enabled by a user-friendly and intuitive digital interface. Swissbit will shortly be the first provider to offer an integrated interface to DATEV and Telekom Security’s fiscalization platform in the Swissbit SDK.

About Swissbit

Swissbit AG is the only independent European manufacturer of storage and embedded IoT solutions for demanding applications. Swissbit combines its unique competences in storage and embedded IoT technology with its expertise in advanced packaging to store and protect data reliably in industrial, NetCom, automotive, medical and finance applications as well as across the Internet of Things (IoT). The company develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security products “Made in Germany” with long-term availability, high reliability and custom optimization. Swissbit’s storage range includes SSDs with PCIe and SATA interface such as mSATA, Slim SATA, CFast™, M.2 and 2.5” as well as CompactFlash, USB flash drives, SD, micro SD memory cards and managed NAND BGAs. Security products for embedded IoT applications are available in various application specific editions as USB flash drives, SD, and micro SD memory cards. Swissbit was founded in 2001 through a management buy-out of Siemens AG, and has offices in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Japan and Taiwan.

For further information, please visit www.swissbit.com



Regional Headquarters North and South America:

Swissbit NA Inc.

238 Littelton Rd #202b

Westford, MA 01886

USA

Tel: +1 978-490-3252

Email: sales@swissbitna.com

www.swissbit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.