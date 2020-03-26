Automotive Structural Adhesives Market By Type, Application Type And Region-Global Forecast To 2027

Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study includes an analysis of the Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market and an evaluation of its market trends to forecast by examining the sector from 2020-2027. For the study, 2017 and 2018 are the historical years, and 2019 is the base year. This study will help give the reader an extensive idea about the market size, share, trends, and growth of this particular industry in the current and upcoming years.Automotive Structural Adhesives market: IntroductionStructural adhesives have shear strength and high peel and are suitable for the high-strength bonding of several materials. Automotive replaces welds and mechanical fasteners, helping improve the strength and durability of vehicles, it reduces weight and improves manufacturing efficiencies.The ability of adhesives to reduce vehicle weight, increase fuel efficiency, and lower carbon emissions is likely to fuel market growth over the next seven years. Government initiatives to increase the production of lightweight vehicles are a major driver for market growth.An increase in harmful emissions has led to strict regulations to reduce environmental pollution. The European Commission declared new carbon dioxide emission standards, which stated that CO2 emissions levels from the new cars and vans would be reduced by 37.5% and 31.0% by 2030, respectively, as compared to 2021.Lightweight vehicles have low carbon dioxide emissions and are also fuel-efficient. The use of modern adhesives can decrease the weight of an automobile by nearly 15%. The increasing production of lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the consumption of adhesives over the forecast period.The challenge that persists is that even though adhesives help the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles, they also contribute to the VOC emissions. Several regulatory bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) have set guidelines & standards pertaining to their use to reduce environmental-related risks. The use of modern adhesives can decrease the weight of an automobile by nearly 15%. The increasing production of lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the consumption of adhesives over the forecast period.The challenge that persists is that even though adhesives help the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles, they also contribute to the VOC emissions. Several regulatory bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) have set guidelines & standards pertaining to their use to reduce environmental-related risks.Automotive Structural Adhesives Market: Regional OutlookNorth America and Europe are projected to grow at a slower rate as compared to other regions. The production of cars in North America has dropped consecutively in the past four years (2015-2018).Europe’s overall vehicle production dropped by 0.3% in 2017 and 1.4% in 2018. This played a significant role in affecting the use of adhesives in these regions.On the other hand, the increasing emphasis on electric and lightweight vehicles is expected to boost the consumption of adhesives over the coming years.The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share of 53% in 2018. The key force behind it was surging opportunities in developing nations in terms of technology innovation and manufacturing. It has propelled manufacturers to expand their capacities and amplify their market reach.In November 2018, DuPont invested over USD 80 million for developing compounded high-end engineering plastics and adhesives manufacturing plants in China, which are expected to be operational by 2020.Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness the fastest growth rates over the forecast period. Increasing growth opportunities are propelling adhesive manufacturers to expand their capacities and grow their regional footprint in these regions.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2816 Automotive Structural Adhesives market: Competitive LandscapeThe global market for automotive structural adhesives is consolidated, with some leading companies attempting to stay ahead in the competition. This report profiles some of them by studying their gross revenues, profit margins, product portfolios, and technological pipelines.The various key players are:• Henkel• B. Fuller• Sika AG• Dow• Arkema Group• OthersMajor companies in the industry compete in terms of product development, development of new technologies, product launches, and product formulation, among others.For example, in March 2018, Sika launched a new range of expandable cavity sealers, Sika Baffle 400 series, for moisture sealing and acoustic dampening. Automotive Structural Adhesives market: SegmentationBy Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Water-base• Solvent-based• Hot melt• Reactive• OthersBy Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Bonding• NVH• Sealing/ProtectionBy Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East and Africa About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. 