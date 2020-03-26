Animal Feed Safety Testing Market By Type, By Application Type, By End User And Region-Global Forecast To 2027

Animal Feed Safety Testing Reports and Data

Overall Animal Feed Safety Testing business scenario presented through self-explanatory charts, tables, and graphics images add greater value to the study.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study includes an analysis of the Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market and study of the market trends to forecast the output by examining the market from 2017-2027. For the study, 2017 and 2018 are considered as the historical years, 2019 is taken as the base year, and 2020-2027 are considered as the forecast years. This study will help give the reader an extensive idea about the market size, share, trends and growth of this particular industry in the current and upcoming years.Animal Feed Safety Testing Market: IntroductionAnimal Feed Safety Testing revolves around inspection and testing of animal feed. It is undertaken to understand the nutritional value, contamination levels, product quality, formulation, and several other variables. The market for animal feed safety testing has been broadly classified on the basis of feed and types of testing, which are further explained in the report.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2804 The main motive of feed testing is to check the impurity level in animal feed. Microbiology analysis, heavy metal & vitamin analysis, and amino acids & pigment analysis, among others, are performed to keep the contamination in check. The market is mostly driven by the growing care of the customer base towards their pets. The pathogen testing segment accounts for the largest share in the industry. The poultry feed sector holds the largest share in the market, followed by cattle feed.Equipment used in laboratories for testing the nutritional value and quality of animal feed include atomic absorption spectroscope, gas chromatograph-flame ionization detector, bomb calorimeter, high-performance liquid chromatography, and others.Animal Feed Safety Testing Market: DynamicsGlobal Food Safety Testing Market size was worth over USD 15.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.52% in the forecast period (2020-2027).There is a growing awareness among people about the quality and safety of meat. Technological advancements in safety testing have also made the detection of contamination and impurities in animal feed convenient and accessible to the small-scale producers.The quality of dairy products is dependent on the animal’s health, so proper feed and health maintenance have become crucial for animal farming. These have resulted in an increased demand for animal feed testing.The surging demand for organic livestock burdens farmers to provide chemical-free feed to the animals. With growing awareness about the benefits of organic food, the focus is slowly shifting towards organic production of livestock, which is the driving force for organic feed additives leading to the testing of these additives.One of the major challenges that the animal feed market will face is ensuring the safety of the product. Various farming practices and contamination by pathogens affect the quality of meat.Use of low-dose drugs and antibiotics to prevent diseases, hormones to promote faster growth of livestock has gained a lot of negative attention. However, there is a surge in the demand for healthy livestock that is completely disease-free. Thus, the animal feed ingredients are treated using advanced equipment, but the high cost is a hindrance for small players in the industry.Animal Feed Safety Testing Market: Regional OutlookThe global animal feed safety market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period (2017-2027) due to the increased efforts to give quality food to animals as well as the advancement of technology in this field.The animal feed safety testing industry in Europe and the Asia Pacific will grow due to the technological advancements and increase in the presence of distributors and manufacturers.In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, increased dependence on poultry and livestock is expected to expand the industry.Animal Feed Safety Testing Market: Competitive LandscapeThe global animal feed safety testing market is expected to be driven by the increased government support for improved animal health.Additionally, the increasing need for testing solutions capable of detecting contamination during manufacturing is estimated to benefit the global industry.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2804 The key players in the industry are:• BIOBASE group• Bruker• Metrohm AG• Life Technologies Inc.• Intertek• TUV Rheinland Group• Neogen Corp• Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories• Whitebeck Group• Phenomenex Inc• Genetic ID NA Inc.• OtherKey Industry Developments• In March 2019, Evonik Industries AG launched a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use service to test dried grains with soluble, which is now used in the manufacture of animal feed.• In Jan 2017, Neogen Corporation launched Reveal Q+ MAX, an easy test to detect the six types of mycotoxin with the help of a common water-based extract.• In July 2017, Neogen Corporation announced the launch of Listeria Right Now, a test to detect all types of Listeria within 60 minutes.• In April 2017, Romer Labs, an ERBER group company, launched AgraQuant, an ELISA Kit, to detect Aflatoxin M1.By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Equine• Aquatic• Poultry• Cattle• Swine And OthersBy Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Pathogen Testing• Fat And Oil Analysis• Feed Ingredient Analysis• Metal And Mineral Analysis• Pesticides And Fertilizers• Drug And Antibiotics• Mycotoxin Testing• Nutritional Labelling• Proximate Analysis And OthersBy Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East and AfricaAnimal Feed Safety Testing Market: Market Participants• BIOBASE group• Bruker• Metrohm AG• Life Technologies Inc.• Intertek• TUV Rheinland GroupBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/animal-feed-safety-testing-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.